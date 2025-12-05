IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE updates: Over 200 cancellations today as chaos continues

Huge crowds of IndiGo customers were seen across airports in India on Wednesday and Thursday morning, as multiple flights got delayed and many more were cancelled.

Here are some top developments on the flight chaos:

Rampant cancellations: IndiGo, which commands 60% of India’s domestic market and is one of the most commonly used flights by Indian travellers, has so far cancelled more than 600 flights this week.

Reason behind mass cancellations: The flight disruptions have largely been owed to new flight duty norms that took effect on November 1 and IndiGo's struggles with implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The new provisions limit pilot duty hours at night, and the airline's requirement for pilots-in-command has only been increasing.

IndiGo apologises: The airline has so far issued apology twice, expressing regret over the ongoing delays and cancellations. HT earlier reported that the airline informed aviation watchdog DGCA that full restoration of operations would happen by February 10.

What DGCA said: After being briefed by IndiGo on the ongoing crisis, the DGCA in a statement said: “The disruptions have arisen primarily from misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing Phase 2 of the (Flight Duty Time Limitations), with the airline accepting that the actual crew requirement exceeded their anticipation."

When to expect normal ops? IndiGo has informed the aviation regulator that more cancellations can be expected till December 8, and even after that there would be a significant reduction in services. The airline has said that full restoration of operations would take until February 10, 2026, more than two months away.