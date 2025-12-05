IndiGo flight cancellation LIVE updates: Over 200 cancellations today as chaos continues
Indigo flight cancellations LIVE updates: It has been three days since IndiGo flights are seeing rampant cancellations, causing chaos on airports and disrupting travel plans of thousands of passengers. Since Tuesday, around 600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled.
- 20 Mins agoCivil aviation minister reviews IndiGo ops, asks aviation watchdog to keep close eye
- 28 Mins ago37 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, 15 at Chandigarh, 11 at Goa
- 38 Mins agoPassenger says he extended stay in Jeddah over cancellation, now flight delayed again
- 43 Mins agoOver 600 flights cancelled since Tuesday, more disruptions likely
- 47 Mins agoAirline seeks relaxations in flight roster norms for pilots
Indigo flight cancellations LIVE: Amid the ongoing chaos at airports and passengers witnessing mass cancellations of their flights, IndiGo has informed aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10 next year. Over 600 IndiGo flights have been cancelled since Tuesday, disrupting journeys of thousands of passengers....Read More
Huge crowds of IndiGo customers were seen across airports in India on Wednesday and Thursday morning, as multiple flights got delayed and many more were cancelled.
Here are some top developments on the flight chaos:
Rampant cancellations: IndiGo, which commands 60% of India’s domestic market and is one of the most commonly used flights by Indian travellers, has so far cancelled more than 600 flights this week.
Reason behind mass cancellations: The flight disruptions have largely been owed to new flight duty norms that took effect on November 1 and IndiGo's struggles with implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms. The new provisions limit pilot duty hours at night, and the airline's requirement for pilots-in-command has only been increasing.
IndiGo apologises: The airline has so far issued apology twice, expressing regret over the ongoing delays and cancellations. HT earlier reported that the airline informed aviation watchdog DGCA that full restoration of operations would happen by February 10.
What DGCA said: After being briefed by IndiGo on the ongoing crisis, the DGCA in a statement said: “The disruptions have arisen primarily from misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing Phase 2 of the (Flight Duty Time Limitations), with the airline accepting that the actual crew requirement exceeded their anticipation."
When to expect normal ops? IndiGo has informed the aviation regulator that more cancellations can be expected till December 8, and even after that there would be a significant reduction in services. The airline has said that full restoration of operations would take until February 10, 2026, more than two months away.
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: 235 flights cancelled today as IndiGo ops chaos continues
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: The mass cancellations of IndiGo flights entered the fourth day on Friday, with over 200 flights cancelled. Of these, there were 135 Indigo departures and 90 Indigo arrivals, sources told HT. Overall, the flight cancellations since Tuesday have crossed 800.
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: Airline apologises again, says normal ops to resume by February
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: There may not be a relief soon in IndiGo's flight operations as the airline has informed DGCA that services will be fully restored by February 10. Issuing a second apology in two days, IndiGo said: “We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events.”
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: Civil aviation minister reviews IndiGo ops, asks aviation watchdog to keep close eye
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: Amid mass cancellations, Civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday reviewed IndiGo's flight operations and asked the airline to "normalise the operations at the earliest". Naidu also directed aviation watchdog DGCA to keep a close eye on the issue. "In addition, AAI (Airports Authority of India) and other airport operators have also been directed to provide all the support to stranded passengers," Naidu said in a post on X.
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: 37 Indigo flights cancelled from Hyderabad, 15 at Chandigarh, 11 at Goa
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: At least 15 IndiGo flights were cancelled and 25 were delayed at the Chandigarh airport due to the chaos, and 37 flights were cancelled from Hyderabad. Besides, s many as 11 IndiGo flights operating from the Goa International Airport at Dabolim were cancelled, and 25 were delayed.
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: Passenger says he extended stay in Jeddah over cancellation, now flight delayed again
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: The mass cancellations have hit several passengers who now struggle to reach their destinations. Ali Haider, a passenger, said he had to extend his stay in Jeddah for one day due to his flight getting cancelled and has now got to know that his connecting flight is delayed again. We have no details regarding our food and accommodation...Our last destination is Silchar. IndiGo staff are not communicating with us...What will we do?..." he was quoted by news agency ANI.
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates: Over 600 flights cancelled since Tuesday, more disruptions likely
Indigo Flight Cancellation Live Updates: Ever since disruptions hit IndiGo operations, over 600 flights have been cancelled. Passengers were stranded at several key airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and complained about the delays and cancellations. More than 400 flights were cancelled on December 4 alone as the airline informed the aviation regulators that “misjudgment and planning gaps” led to the massive disruption.
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates Airline seeks relaxations in flight roster norms for pilots
IndiGo flight cancellation live updates The IndiGo airlines has sought some relaxations in implementing provisions limiting pilot duty hours at night. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) did not say whether it accepted the request. Over 600 flights have been cancelled by the airline since December 2 and more such cancellations are expected till Monday, reported news agency PTI.