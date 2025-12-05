Have an IndiGo flight booked? Avoid the chaos, check flight status, ticket refund at home

Air travel across India is in turmoil for a fourth consecutive day after IndiGo—the country's largest airline—cancelled 500 flights, including all departures from New Delhi, resulting in chaos across major airports. Passengers look at a flight information display as many IndiGo flights stand cancelled at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday, 5 December 2025. (ANI)

“These last few days we have a serious operational crisis,” IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. said in a statement on Friday. “While this will not get resolved overnight, we assure you we will do everything in our capacity to help you in the meantime.”

At many airports across the country, crowds of stranded passengers voiced their frustrations, aggressively arguing with staff. Social media platforms and local media were flooded with videos of angry travellers. They have missed important interviews, meetings, weddings and even last rites.

Against that backdrop, here's what you—with a IndiGo flight ticket booked—should do amid the chaos.

1. Avoid airports. Check IndiGo flight status at home. Airport scenes are nothing short of crazy at the moment. It is difficult to get in touch with IndiGo staff for help. There are long queues for cancellations. Clearly, it doesn't make sense to head into the chaos. Stay at home.

First, check your IndiGo flight status online, or connect with the call centre, to check for cancellation/delay and processing charges.

IndiGo is waiving off cancellation fees and offering full refunds and this may well be a good time to do so if your trip is not urgent or essential.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has a passenger charter in place to ensure that passengers are taken care of in case of delays and cancellations.

While IndiGo says the “worst is over” and that flights may be available from Saturday, it's still better to wait and watch. Rules for IndiGo flight ticket refunds According to India's civil aviation rules, an airline has to inform the passengers about a flight cancellation at least two weeks before the date of travel, and offer to arrange an alternate flight or issue refunds.

If the airline announces a flight cancellation between 2 weeks and up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure, it has to offer an alternate flight or refund the ticket price.

If the passenger is not informed or they miss the connecting flight on same ticket number, the airline has to provide an alternate flight.

A passenger can also claim compensation, which includes:

A full refund plus ₹ 5,000 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less, for flights up to one hour.

5,000 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less, for flights up to one hour. A full refund plus ₹ 7,500 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less, for flights between 1-2 hours.

7,500 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less, for flights between 1-2 hours. A full refund plus ₹ 10,000 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less, for flights above two hours.

10,000 or booked one-way basic fare, whichever is less, for flights above two hours. Airlines have to provide meals and refreshments and hotel accommodation including transfers as needed. As things stand over the last few days, IndiGo has faltered on all these counts.

What to do in case of flight delays? The Directorate General of Civil Aviation expects an airline to offer meals and flights which are delayed for up to six hours.

An airline has to provide accommodation if a flight is delayed by more than 24 hours.

An airline has to provide accommodation if a flight scheduled for departure between 8 pm and 3 am is delayed by six hours. What to do if denied boarding? DGCA also has rules in place for denied boarding but in IndiGo’s case, with almost all flights cancelled, this question does not arise.

Loopholes Airlines are exempt from paying any compensation when the delay is due to Air Traffic Control, security, natural disasters, political issues, etc. Tailnote Where the IndiGo chaos will fit in with India's civil aviation rules, will be known in due course. But one thing's for sure: The handling of the situation has been poor. IndiGo could not see the obvious in advance, which raises more questions and needs assessment by the DGCA.

With a domestic market share of 65%, IndiGo alone carries over three lakh passengers/day, most of which are now grounded. The government will have to rethink its policies for the future.