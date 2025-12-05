Singapore High Commissioner misses Indian staff’s wedding as IndiGo flight cancelled: 'Lost for words'

A tweet by Simon Wong, the Singapore High Commissioner to India, showed how even a high-ranking diplomat is not immune to the widespread chaos caused by IndiGo flight cancellations. He tweeted how the situation left him stranded and led to him missing the wedding of one of his staff members. The Singapore High Commissioner tweeted about missing his Indian staff’s wedding. (X/@SGinIndia)

“I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo. My flight to #Deoghar has been cancelled,” HC Wong wrote. He added, “My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi. Lost for words.” He ended his post with a face palm emoticon.

He shared two WhatsApp communications he received from the airline. The first one reads, “Dear flyer, Thank you for completing your web check-in for flight 6E 2198 from DEL to DGH. We can't wait to welcome you on board!” He received it at 5:14 am.

However, within a few minutes, at 5:34 am, he received another text informing him of the cancellation.

“Dear Flyer. We sincerely regret to inform you that your IndiGo PNR for upcoming flight has been cancelled due to recent disruptions. A full refund will be processed to your original mode of payment within 3-5 days. We truly apologize for the impact this has on your travel plans and request your patience as our teams work to support all affected customers. Thank you for your understanding. Our sincere apologies Team IndiGo,” it reads.

The diplomat’s post is among the hundreds being shared on social media. While some complained that people were being left stranded at airports without water or food, others reported reaching their destination after hours of delays.

About 12 hours ago, IndiGo posted a tweet on its official X profile apologising for the disruption.

“The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy,” read a part of the post. Over the past two days, the airline has cancelled more than 600 flights.