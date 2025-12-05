Stranded IndiGo flyer urges 'boss not to fire' him amid flight cancellations and chaos

More than 400 IndiGo flights got cancelled on Friday, as chaos continued at major airports across India, forcing passengers to voice their anger and helplessness on social media platforms. Hundreds of travellers were allegedly left stranded at airports without any clarity or assistance. IndiGo cancelled all flights from Delhi till midnight amid operational disruptions. Many of IndiGo’s flights were delayed or cancelled on Thursday, December 4. (REUTERS)

Since the last couple of days, numerous photographs and videos on social media showed frustrated passengers claiming that they did not get any support even after repeated pleas at the help desks.

'Tell my boss not to fire me'

A video shared by Ayush Kuchya on X showed several distressed passengers stranded at the airport.

The clip showed a person getting emotional as he said, "Mere boss ko sandesh bhej diya jaye ki mereko nikale na please (Send a message to my boss not to fire me)."

Another passenger stated that they have been told by the airline that their flight was not able to take off because the "captain had not arrived”.

"I don’t trust them anymore," an elderly person added.

Kuchya himself highlighted that his father-in-law is sick, but he remains helpless, since they are not getting any update from the airline.

"My @IndiGo6E flight is delayed for hours and passengers are stuck with no clear communication. I even have a video of people raising concerns. This needs urgent attention. #IndiGo," read the caption.

Besides this, several others shared images and videos from airports across various cities.

A person showed scenes at the Hyderabad airport and wrote, "The solution to this firefighting would have been proactive communication."

Dr Prashant Pansare showed the "messup" at the Pune airport.

"Shame on @IndiGo6E, no passenger intimation at boarding gate no staff.. citizens self-service.. and worst is on display board says flight scheduled on time," he wrote.

What to know?

On Friday, all IndiGo flightsrom Delhi Airport were cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, the Delhi Airport advisory stated.

IndiGo's on-time performance at six metro airports dropped to 8.5 per cent on Thursday, according to details on the Civil Aviation Ministry website. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. slipped as much as 3.1 per cent on Friday.

In the last few days, over 500 IndiGo flights have been cancelled or delayed as the budget carrier faces problems in adapting to stringent new crew rostering rules.

IndiGo's reply

The no-frills airline stated that calibrated adjustments will remain in place over the next 48 hours. It added that it will normalise operations and progressively recover punctuality across the network.

“Our teams are working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilize as quickly as possible," read an IndiGo statement.