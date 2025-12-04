IndiGo flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat e-mail sent to Hyderabad authorities

A Madina-Hyderabad IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad on Thursday after an email warned that the aircraft would be blown up if it was permitted to land at its destination. Indigo flight had 180 passengers and 6 crew members.(PTI/ Representational)

Officials said the flight carrying over 180 passengers and six crew members landed in Ahmedabad around noon and was guided to an isolated bay, where security protocols were activated. Passengers were evacuated and moved to a secure holding area while the aircraft underwent an inspection.

An airport bomb squad carried out checks of the cabin, cargo hold, and baggage, but no suspicious items were found.

“The flight landed in Ahmedabad after the Hyderabad [airport] authorities received an emailed bomb threat. The mail threatened that if the flight was allowed to land in Hyderabad, it would be blown off by a bomb. As a result, there was an emergency landing in Ahmedabad,” said Ahmedabad Zone Four deputy police commissioner Atul Bansal.

He said none of the passengers was found to be involved in any suspicious activity. “The CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] and the bomb squad carried out the checking, and so far no suspicious activity has been found on board,” he said.

Technical teams also inspected the plane for safety compliance, even as normal airport operations continued.

Officials said the decision on the continuation of the flight to Hyderabad will be taken after all security checks and procedural clearances are completed.