Woman reaches Kochi from Delhi, her suitcase doesn’t: Spouse blames IndiGo

More than 600 IndiGo flights were cancelled in the last two days and several were delayed, causing passengers to take to social media to share their outrage. Many claimed that the airline didn’t provide any information or assistance to make their commute smoother during the crisis. Amid them, an author posted about a woman who reached Kochi from Delhi but without her suitcase. The woman visited Kochi from Delhi for a wedding. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“State of affairs for many IndiGo passengers I guess. Even if they land, their bags haven't come with them, and no one knows where they are, perhaps. And like this person said: ‘How does one attend an Indian wedding without the big bag?’” Tarun Shukla wrote while sharing a screenshot she received from the woman’s spouse.

It claims that the woman reached Kochi for a wedding. However, her baggage is missing, and allegedly, the IndiGo staff is not helping her to track the luggage.

A conversation shared on X. (Screengrab (X))

IndiGo statement on delays, cancellations:

In a tweet shared on November 4, the airline addressed the issues of flight cancellations and delays. The company also apologised to the flyers.

“The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline added, “We continue to keep our customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status… before heading to the airport. IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focussed on streamlining its operations at the earliest.”