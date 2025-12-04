‘Nightmare is real’: Entrepreneur shares video of chaos at Bengaluru airport amid flight disruptions

As IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations triggered chaos at airports across the country, an entrepreneur’s video from Bengaluru airport has captured the scale of the disruption. Thousands of passengers across India also expressed frustration over airport chaos.(Instagram/@vithika.agarwal)

Taking to Instagram, Entrepreneur Vithika Agarwal shared the video, warning flyers to “think twice” before travelling in the next 24-48 hours, especially on IndiGo. “The nightmare is real! If you are planning to fly in the next 24 to 48 hours especially on Indigo think twice and if you absolutely have to, have a plan B,” she wrote in the caption of the post. “The chaos at Bangalore airport,” the text on her video read.

In the clip, Agarwal pans across long queues stretching through the terminal. “What you see here is people waiting in these long never-ending lines to try and get some food at the airport because they don’t know if their planes are rescheduled, flying, not flying, or cancelled,” she said.

“No information is coming and people are just begging for some kind of information. This is people who’ve already checked in trying to leave, and if that’s not a possibility, they’re just finding a space,” she added.

About the IndiGo flight delays

Notably, Agarwal’s post comes amid widespread travel disruption caused by IndiGo’s operational crisis. More than 300 flights were cancelled on Thursday alone, following at least 150 cancellations on Wednesday.

According to an official aware of the matter, Thursday’s cancellations included 33 flights from Delhi, 68 from Hyderabad, 85 from Mumbai, and 73 from Bengaluru. A day earlier, Delhi saw 67 cancellations, Bengaluru 42, Hyderabad 40, and Mumbai 33.

Thousands of passengers across India also expressed frustration over airport chaos. Airlines using the Amadeus software, including Air India, Akasa Air and SpiceJet, also faced a check-in system failure for about an hour on Tuesday night, leading to widespread delays and additional cancellations.

IndiGo CEO admits operational failures

IndiGo, meanwhile, has attributed the meltdown to “an accumulation of several operational challenges”. In an internal email to employees accessed by HT, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers cited “minor technology glitches, schedule changes, adverse weather conditions, heightened congestion in the aviation ecosystem, and the implementation of the newly released FDTL norms.”

He acknowledged the widespread distress among passengers, saying the airline feels customers’ “concern and anxieties just as deeply”. “We are proactively reaching out to affected customers and helping them in every way possible to ease their discomfort,” he added.