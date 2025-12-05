IndiGo apologises for flight disruptions, says working to restore normalcy

IndiGo on Thursday issued an apology after flight disruptions for the last two days. In a press statement released by the airline, it said, “We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events.” Over 300 flights of the airline were cancelled amid the technical glitch and operational issues. Stranded passengers at Raipur's Swami Vivekananda Airport amid flight disruptions, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.(PTI)

IndiGo said that their teams are working “diligently” and have been making efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the impact of these delays and trying to restore normalcy.

Earlier in the day, the airline acknowledged that the operational disruptions had been caused due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

It also requested time until February 10 to fully stabilise operations, HT reported.

In its apology, IndiGo said that it is keeping the customers informed of any changes in the schedule of their flights and also advised them to check the flight status on the official website before heading to the airport.

“IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focused on streamlining its operations at the earliest,” the statement said.

Country's largest airline, IndiGo, operates around 2,300 flights daily, and it cancelled over 500 flights due to operational disruption that stretched across two days.

India's civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Thursday reviewed the disruptions and cancellations with the officials from the ministry and IndiGo. In a statement, the ministry said that IndiGo has been directed to normalise its operations at the earliest and ensure that it does not lead to an increase in fares.

Naidu also instructed the senior officers of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and instructed them to inform airport directors of the situation and assist the stranded passengers.