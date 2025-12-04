IndiGo continues to face flight disruptions, chaos at airports across India again

IndiGo continues to face operational disruptions as chaos broke out at several airports across the country after flights faced delays and cancellations for a third straight day on Thursday. Visuals shared on social media showed crowds of passengers waiting at airports amid delays in flights and several others being cancelled by India’s largest airline amid a crew shortage. Many of IndiGo’s flights were delayed or cancelled.(REUTERS)

An airline spokesperson on Wednesday said that IndiGo’s operations were “significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days” due to reasons including tech glitches, unfavourable weather, increased congestion and the implementation of updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November.

IndiGo’s flight disruption woes continue

On Thursday, many of IndiGo’s flights were delayed or cancelled as thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports across India.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, over 30 IndiGo outgoing flights were cancelled on Thursday, media reports said. A spokesperson for Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport told Reuters that 73 IndiGo flights had been cancelled on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sources told PTI that up to 33 outgoing IndiGo flights were expected to be cancelled on Thursday. They added that 35 incoming flights may be cancelled during the day.

Many flights are also expected to be cancelled at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport as well.

Chaos at airports across India

The disruptions have impacted thousands of passengers across the country for three consecutive days.

Videos shared on social media showed chaos continuing on Thursday as flight disruptions impacted IndiGo.

Take a look at some of them below:

A netizen wrote, “We have been at Hyderabad Airport from yesterday at 6:00 PM until today at 9:00 AM—over 12 hours—with no action taken by IndiGo regarding the Pune flight. This situation has caused significant inconvenience.”

Another user wrote on X, “Frustrating experience with @IndiGoAir! My flight was delayed for 22 hours with no clear communication or compensation. Not what I expected from India's largest airline.”

“Cancelling / rescheduling flights at the last moments by crazy hrs. It’s not just inconvenience at this stage it’s low key harassment! My flight from Bglr got cancelled n my Bro’s flight from Kolkata got delayed twice,” another user wrote.

What is causing the disruptions?

The airline said that “operational” disruptions are causing the delays and cancellations of hundreds of flights every day.

Notably, the implementation of updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect in November is being attributed as a key reason, people aware of the matter told HT earlier.

The airline has been heavily affected by a pilot shortage since the new FDTL rules came into force. These rules are meant to reduce fatigue and give pilots more time to rest, they added.

The norms include a weekly rest period of 48 hours, a longer definition of night hours and a limit of two night landings instead of the earlier six.

The FDTL rules were issued by the DGCA and are the aviation watchdog’s framework to regulate flight crew members’ hours.