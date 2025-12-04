Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru: City-wise list of cancelled IndiGo flights

Delays and cancellations haunted IndiGo passengers on Wednesday as at least 150 flights of India's key budget carrier were cancelled, owing to a crew shortage and modified roster norms. The chaos reportedly continues on Thursday as well. A man looks at a fight schedule screen displaying several delayed flights by IndiGo airlines at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, India, December 3, 2025. (REUTERS)

Several airports across India witnessed chaotic scenes as passengers waited for hours to board their flights as schedules were affected due to the cancellation of their flights.

The airline apologised for the crippling disruption and warned travellers to brace for further cancellations through Friday, saying it had initiated “calibrated adjustments” to stabilise operations over the next 48 hours.

Here is the list of cities that were impacted most by IndiGo's operational disruptions:

Bangalore

At least 42 flights were cancelled at the Bangalore airport due to IndiGo's operational disruptions. The cancellations continue on Thursday as a spokesperson for the airport in Bengaluru said that 73 IndiGo flights had been cancelled on December 4.

Delhi

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, 38 flights were cancelled.

Mumbai

IndiGo passengers at Mumbai airport were troubled after 33 flights were cancelled.

Hyderabad

Chaos was reported from Hyderabad airport as 19 flights operated by IndiGo were cancelled on Wednesday. The ordeal is likely to continue as 33 outbound Indigo flights are expected to be cancelled from Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Thursday as well, PTI reported.

Thirty five incoming flights are also likely to be cancelled during the day.

Kolkata

IndiGo cancelled 10 flights through Kolkata as operational disruptions crippled the routine, PTI reported. A spokesperson of Airports Authority of India (AAI) said five flights including one each from Delhi and Nagpur to Kolkata were cancelled during the day as a result. Arrival and departure of 85 flights were also delayed.

What caused the disruptions?

IndiGo passengers impacted by the delays and cancellations took to social media to show the inconvenience caused as they argued with airline staff over the flight cancellations.

Thousands of passengers were impacted by the disruptions in IndiGo operations, the airline which operates around 2,300 domestic and international flights daily. IndiGo cited a "multitude of unforeseen operational challenges" as a cause for the chaos across the network for the past two days, and apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience.

"IndiGo has been facing acute crew shortage since the implementation of the second phase of the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms, leading to cancellations and huge delays in its operations across the airports," PTI quoted sources as saying.

"The situation turned bad on Tuesday for the airline and the shortage turned worse on Wednesday with scores of flights cancelled and delayed from across airports in the country," the source said, adding that there are crew rostering as well as baggage system issues.

(With inputs from agencies)