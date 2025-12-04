Jealous over beauty, ‘psycho type’ Haryana woman killed 3 girls over 2 years, drowned son to avoid suspicion

In a bizarre revelation, the Haryana Police have found that a 32-year-old woman reportedly murdered three girls over the past two years as she developed “hatred for them due to their beauty”. All three victims were related to her and she even killed her three-year-old son to avoid suspicion, police said on Wednesday. The woman drowned her sister-in-law's nine-year-old daughter in a water tank at home in 2023 and to avoid suspicion, she had killed her own 3-year-old son too. (HT Photos )

In all the cases, the woman, identified as Poonam, would drown the victims in water-filled tubs or tanks to pass them off as accidental deaths. Poonam's latest victim was her six-year-old niece whom she killed at family wedding, according to police.

Niece's murder

Wedding festivities soon turned into mourning after a six-year-old girl went missing on Monday in Naultha village, and was later found dead by her family in a storeroom on the first floor of the house with her face down in a plastic tub filled with water, her head submerged and feet outside.

A police team investigated the crime from various angles and on Wednesday arrested Poonam, the girl's aunt, on charges of murder.

Poonam lured the girl to the storeroom after the guests had left on December 1 and she saw Vidhi, climbing the stairs.

"She followed her to the terrace, spoke to Vidhi, and after having her placed in a plastic tub filled with water outside the storeroom, she drowned Vidhi in the tub, then bolted the door from the outside, and came down," police told media.

‘Hatred for beautiful girls’

According to PTI, Poonam told the police that in 2023, she had drowned her sister-in-law's nine-year-old daughter in a water tank at home in Bhawar village, Sonipat. Fearing that her family might suspect her, she had killed her own 3-year-old son, Shubham, too.

In August 2025, she allegedly drowned her cousin's six-year-old daughter in a water tank in Sewah village.

Panipat Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh said the accused appears to be a psychopath as she told the police “jo sundar bachhiye hain unse inko nafrat si hai (She harboured hate for beautiful girls)”. The cops have ruled out any child sacrifice angle.

The SP quoted the woman as saying that as soon as she saw a beautiful girl, she would get jealous that the child would grow up to be more beautiful than her ("usko chidd machti hai kahi bade hokar issay sundar na ban jaye").

"After her marriage, she indulged in such things. She appears to be a psycho type. She is not very educated," the SP said.

The officials said that police stations concerned have been informed.