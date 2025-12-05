Bengaluru-Delhi for 70,000: Airfares skyrocket amid IndiGo cancellation chaos

Battered by IndiGo's massive flight cancellations across India, passengers are now faced with staggering airfare surge as they look for alternative flight options. Security personnel keep vigil as passengers remain stranded at Kempegowda International Airport amid flight disruptions, in Bengaluru, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.(PTI)

Data from several flight booking websites such as MakeMyTrip (MMT), Goibibo and Easemytrip, shows a significant surge on routes from Delhi to major metros and state capitals, with same-day non-stop flights costing up to double the rates available for neighbouring dates.

For example, the cheapest flight from Delhi to Bengaluru on MMT at around 5pm showed a cost of around ₹40,000 and around ₹70,000 from Bengaluru to Delhi on same date.

Screenshot of Makemytrip wesbite showing airfares for Bengaluru-Delhi route.

The airfare for New Delhi to Bengaluru descends from December 7 onwards, costing ₹37,571 on Sunday and ₹11,185 on Monday. By next weekend, the flight cost goes down to ₹7,173.

Similarly, passengers to travel from Delhi to Mumbai on December 6 have to pay at least ₹36,107, while the maximum amount exceeds ₹56,000, as per MMT's data. For a return trip, one has to pay a minimum of ₹23,000 to reach the national capital, while the maximum amount exceeds ₹37,000.

On the Delhi-Chennai route, last-minute fares climbed to ₹62,000-82,000.

For passengers travelling from Delhi to Guwahati, the lowest fare was ₹23,998, while the highest was ₹35,015.

Domestic fares more than international

The airfare surge, pushed by massive cancellations of IndiGo airlines and the subsequent uncertainty over the future status, has caused distress as thousands of passengers are stranded at airports, waiting for hours at stretch to board their flights.

As the chaos enters its day four, passengers who cannot postpone their travel are compelled to shell out huge amounts of money for flights that would cost them a fraction of what is being charged now.

In fact, international travel currently is cheaper than domestic flights in India. A Delhi to Dubai flight on December 6 and a Bengaluru-Dubai ticket is available for as low as around ₹15,000. Delhi to Bangkok flight would cost as low as 18,747.

Chaos at airports and wave of cancellations

A wave of flight disruptions of IndiGo airlines for the last four days has impacted thousands of passengers as roster norms and crew shortage caused massive operational disruptions for India key budget carrier.

The worst affected airports include Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad as passengers, who allege lack of proper communication from the airlines, continue to wait in long queues. Amid uncertainty over the status of flights, IndiGo apologised twice to its customers as it tries to get back on its feet. Delhi Airport suspended all IndiGo departures until 23:59, affecting an estimated 235 scheduled flights from the national capital alone.

In a public message to customers shared on Friday, the airline acknowledged the seriousness of the crisis, saying “Today should be the day with the highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot operations”. IndiGo apologised for the distress faced by passengers and said the disruptions will gradually ease starting Saturday as operations stabilise.

