IndiGo meltdown: DGCA caves in, eases crew duty rules amid flight disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted a “one time exemption” from the new flight duty time limitations (FDTL) to airlines, amid massive cancellations by IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier, that have disrupted travel for thousands of passengers. The DGCA has now retracted the new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) that came into effect from November 1 terming it to be a “temporary one time extension” in response to the largescale cancellations.

According to the order, the relaxation was prompted by representations from IndiGo citing “severe operational disruptions, including massive flight cancellations/delays and consequential passenger inconvenience.” The airline told the regulator that the disruption “primarily arisen due to the implementation of Phase-II of the revised FDTL Civil Aviation Requirements… [which] have resulted in significant crew availability constraints.”

The DGCA stated that IndiGo, during discussions, acknowledged that the operational challenges stemmed mainly from Phase-II of the revised FDTL.

The airline “admitted that it could not adequately anticipate, crew planning and rostering preparedness were insufficient, resulting in widespread disruption,” the order said.

“The resulting impact has caused considerable passenger inconvenience, for which the primary accountability rests with the operators. The operator has indicated that crew recruitment will occur in the coming days in order to achieve compliance with the required standards,” it added.

Following deliberations with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the DGCA said it was “necessary, as a one-time measure, to stabilize the national aviation network and restore normalcy in passenger services.”

In public interest, the regulator stated it was granting IndiGo a temporary exemption for its A320 fleet from specific provisions of the revised FDTL.

The clauses exempted include requirements related to night duty (0000–0500) and operations that encroach into night duty.

“The exemption is granted solely to facilitate operational stabilisation and shall not be construed as dilution of safety requirements,” the DGCA clarified.

The relaxation will remain valid until February 10, 2026, with a mandatory review every 15 days based on operational data and compliance reports submitted by the airline.

As part of the approval conditions, the regulator said, IndiGo must submit a fortnightly progress report detailing actual crew utilisation, steps taken to enhance availability, operational improvements achieved, and revised planning and rostering measures. It also said the airline must provide a 30 day roadmap for full compliance with the new FDTL norms, including specific timelines for achieving 100% adherence.

“The operator shall ensure strict adherence to all other provisions of FDTL of Civil Aviation Requirements Section 7 Series J Part III Rev 2 Dated 26/03/2024 without exception. Safety shall remain paramount,” the order stated.

The DGCA added that it “reserves the right to withdraw this exemption at any time in the interest of flight safety,” stressing that the measure is temporary and intended only to alleviate ongoing disruptions and ensure continuity of essential air services.