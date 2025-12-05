IndiGo flight cancellations force Bengaluru techie couple to attend Hubballi reception virtually

Medha Kshirsagar from Hubballi and Sangama Das from Bhubaneswar, both software engineers working in Bengaluru, got married in Bhubaneswar on November 23. They planned a formal reception in Hubballi on December 3 at Gujarat Bhavan to celebrate with family and friends. Invitations were sent, and many preparations were made to make the event special in the bride’s hometown. However, they allegedly attended their own reception virtually as the widespread IndiGo flight cancellations left them with no other option. Medha Kshirsagar and Sangama Das virtually attend their wedding reception.(X/@dpkBopanna)

Flight disruptions force virtual ceremony

The couple had planned to fly from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru and then to Hubballi on December 2, but their flights were delayed many times from Tuesday morning until early Wednesday. Finally, the flights were cancelled on December 3. Many relatives traveling the Bhubaneswar-Mumbai-Hubballi route also faced cancellations, leaving guests stranded and causing uncertainty about the reception.

With the event ready and guests waiting, the bride’s parents stepped in. They performed the wedding rituals for the couple, while Medha and Sangama joined the reception from Bhubaneswar through video call, wearing their wedding outfits. The couple’s presence was broadcast live on a screen for all the guests to see.

Family steps up amid chaos

“We felt very bad as we had invited so many relatives, and cancelling at the last minute was impossible. After discussing it as a family, we decided to have the couple attend online and broadcast their participation to everyone present,” NDTV quoted the bride’s mother as saying.

Guests have praised the effort, noting that the reception felt personal and meaningful despite the unusual circumstances.

IndiGo flight cancellations

The reception mishap was part of a larger problem affecting IndiGo Airlines, which has cancelled hundreds of flights across India this week due to a pilot shortage and planning gaps while implementing the second phase of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms.

On Thursday, IndiGo cancelled more than 500 flights, the highest number in its 20-year history. Major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Bhopal, were affected, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.

IndiGo has informed the DGCA that operations are expected to stabilize by February 10, 2026, but warned of further cancellations until December 8, along with a reduction in services from that date.

Despite the travel disruptions, the couple’s reception went well. Thanks to the family’s quick thinking, guests enjoyed a memorable and special celebration.

