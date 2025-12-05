Hotels, refunds: How IndiGo is trying to calm passenger unrest amid mass cancellations

Facing mounting public anger and a wave of flight disruptions that have grounded over a thousand services this week, IndiGo has rolled out a series of passenger support measures - from hotel accommodations to waiver on rescheduling fees - in a bid to contain the chaos unfolding across airports. Hundreds of passengers have been stranded at airports across India with several IndiGo flights being cancelled.

With cancellations peaking on Friday as the airline attempted to reset its network, customers were met with long queues, lack of information and hours of uncertainty at India’s busiest airports, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The situation has been so severe that Delhi Airport suspended all IndiGo departures until 23:59, affecting an estimated 235 scheduled flights from the national capital alone.

In a public message to customers shared on Friday, the airline acknowledged the seriousness of the crisis, saying “Today should be the day with the highest number of cancellations, as we are doing all that is necessary to reboot operations”. IndiGo apologised for the distress faced by passengers and said the disruptions will gradually ease starting Saturday as operations stabilise.

What IndiGo is offering passengers

To soften the blow for stranded travellers, IndiGo announced several relief measures:

Automatic refunds for all cancelled flights

Full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and December 15, 2025

Thousands of hotel rooms arranged across multiple cities for affected passengers

Ground transportation support to move passengers to hotels and alternate flights

Food and snacks being offered at airports

Lounge access for senior citizens wherever possible

IndiGo also said it has massively increased customer support staffing and urged passengers not to visit airports if their flight is already cancelled. Its AI assistant, 6Eskai, is being used to issue updates and help with rebooking.

The airline said these steps are necessary to “ease congestion and prepare for starting stronger tomorrow”.

Why this crisis erupted

The unrest stems from a perfect storm: a pilot shortage, delays caused by an Airbus A320 software glitch, and a stricter enforcement of Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) - new rest rules aimed at reducing fatigue among crew.

The regulations sharply reduce the number of late-night flights pilots can operate, hitting IndiGo’s high-utilisation, red-eye-heavy network hardest.

Acknowledging the operational strain, the aviation regulator has already stepped in. On Friday, the DGCA issued a directive withdrawing a provision that prevented weekly rest from being substituted with leave - a move that gives airlines more rostering flexibility and is expected to help pilots return to duty sooner.

IndiGo promises gradual recovery

IndiGo has asked for cooperation from customers while it attempts to rebuild stability across its network. “This will not get resolved overnight,” IndiGo said, assuring that it will work “to bring our operations back to normal at the earliest.”

As tens of thousands of travellers remain stuck in limbo, the coming days will determine whether India’s largest airline can recover from one of its worst-ever operational breakdowns - and restore the trust of passengers who, for years, relied on it for punctual and predictable travel.

For now, passengers are being urged to check flight status before leaving home - and prepare for further delays as the airline tries to regain control of its schedule.