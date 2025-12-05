IndiGo flight status today: 400+ flights cancelled as chaos continues, Delhi airport worst-hit

IndiGo, India's largest airline, continued to grapple with widespread service disruptions for the fourth straight day on Friday, triggering fresh chaos for passengers. According to Delhi airport officials, 135 IndiGo departures and 90 arrivals were cancelled since morning at the national capital's IGI airport alone, making it the worst-affected airports in the country. Stranded passengers interact with IndiGo officials at Swami Vivekananda Airport, in Raipur.(PTI)

At Bengaluru Airport, 52 incoming and 50 outgoing IndiGo flights were cancelled on Friday, while in Hyderabad, 92 flights were scrapped through the day, adding to the nationwide travel misery.

Track live updates on IndiGo flight status today here

The mass cancellations and delays - which have now led to over 1,000 cancellations in four days - stem from a cascading operational breakdown that began earlier this week.

What started as delays caused by an Airbus A320 software advisory, which pushed several flights into late-night schedules, spiraled into a full-blown crisis once the stricter Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules came into force.

What caused the massive chaos in IndiGo?

Even before this week’s meltdown, IndiGo was struggling with a pilot shortage, resulting in more than 25 flight cancellations daily. The new FDTL rules - aimed at preventing fatigue by increasing mandatory rest for crews and limiting night operations - have sharply reduced the number of flights pilots can operate, especially during red-eye hours.

With delayed aircraft landing past midnight due to the A320 glitch, large pools of crew were automatically forced into mandated rest periods - leaving aircraft grounded and schedules collapsing “like dominoes.”

The winter schedule, which increased flight frequencies from October 26, only made matters worse.

Cancellations piling up across India

This week alone, more than 800 IndiGo flights were cancelled over the past two days, including more than 400 on Thursday and over 150 on Wednesday. Hundreds of passengers were left stranded, many complaining of last-minute notices and lack of alternate options.

Passengers seen during heavy rush and chaos at the IndiGo counter at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT)

IndiGo has blamed the crisis on “misjudgment and planning gaps,” acknowledging that actual crew requirements far exceeded its estimates when the FDTL rules were upheld by court order.

What the new FDTL rules mandate

Key restrictions now impacting IndiGo’s network include:

Mandatory 48-hour weekly rest, up from 36 hours

Maximum two night landings per week for each pilot

Only two consecutive night duties allowed

Maximum 8 flight hours per day for flights touching the night window

The rules have hit IndiGo hardest as it runs a high-frequency, high-utilisation model with many early-morning and late-night flights.

Operations remain unstable

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has begun inspections and found instances of inadequate passenger-handling arrangements at airports as crowds swelled through terminals.

Despite seeking relief from night-duty regulations, IndiGo has indicated that flight reductions will continue for the next few days as part of a schedule reset.

The airline has apologised to customers, saying teams are working with aviation authorities to stabilise operations. Passengers have been urged to check flight status before leaving for the airport.

More turbulence ahead

IndiGo has warned that stabilising operations will take time, and daily cancellations could remain elevated, significantly above normal levels. With limited alternatives for air travellers - Indigo commands the largest market share in India - disruption is expected to continue impacting thousands until the airline regains control of its schedule.