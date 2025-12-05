Man jumps in front of moving metro in Bengaluru, dies

A man jumped in front of a moving metro in Bengaluru on Friday and died. The incident took place at around 8:15 am at the Kengeri metro station in the city, and the man was identified as 38-year-old Shantagoud Policepatil. The man succumbed to his injuries on the spot and died and the paramedical team immediately cleared the body from the track.(X/Representative)

Locals who saw in the incident said the man timed his jump with the approaching metro and and the train collided with him. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot and died. According to news agency PTI, the paramedical team immediately cleared the body from the track.

The incident briefly affected services on Purple Line as services were suspended beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta, but were restored later.

"Services between Jnana Bharathi and Challagatta have been fully restored as of 09:40 hrs. Train operations across the entire Purple Line are now running as per schedule," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a post on 'X'.

What drove the man to take the extreme step is still not know and a police probe into the case is underway.

The incident comes days after a techie reportedly died by suicide at an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Nallurhalli. The deceased, identified as Murali, had been constructing a house there on a plot purchased in 2018.

Murali's mother alleged that he was mentally harassed by his neighbours Usha Nambiar and Shashi Nambiar, and the duo demanded ₹20 lakh over a property-related dispute. Murali left home on the morning of December 3 and was later found dead on the second floor of the building.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).