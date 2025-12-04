Bengaluru techie dies by suicide; family blames neighbours for mental harassment, monetary pressure

A techie in Bengaluru reportedly died by suicide following harassment and monetary demands by two neighbours, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at an under-construction building in Nallurhalli. Lakshmi Govindaraju has requested legal action against the two accused and police have registered a case. (PTI)

According to a complaint filed by the techie's mother, Lakshmi Govindaraju, on Wednesday, her son, Murali, who has been constructing a house on a plot purchased in 2018, was repeatedly approached by neighbours Usha Nambiar and Shashi Nambiar. The complaint alleges that the duo demanded ₹20 lakh over a property-related dispute.

Also read| Jealous over beauty, ‘psycho type’ Haryana woman killed 3 girls over 2 years, drowned son to avoid suspicion

Lakshmi claimed that the neighbours, accompanied by some personnel from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), visited the construction site and subjected Murali to mental harassment after he refused to pay, PTI reported.

Murali left home on the morning of December 3 and was later found dead on the second floor of the building. The body was found by a carpenter named Ganesh, who had arrived at the site for work and immediately alerted the family, police said.

Also read| Man posing as CMO official, three others booked for duping jeweller of ₹2.8 crore

Lakshmi Govindaraju has requested legal action against the two accused and police have registered a case. Further investigation in the case is underway.

In a separate news, a Bengaluru tech professional who vanished in late October has been found dead in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The body of 34-year-old software engineer Shrinath K, reported missing from Attibele on October 27, was discovered buried inside an abandoned house near Kuppam in Chittoor district. The remains were exhumed on November 16.

Police say Shrinath was murdered by his cousin, 39-year-old Prabhakar, a resident of Kuppam and a known offender.

Shrinath lived with his wife, Neha MP, and their child in Smilee Celestial Layout at Neraluru, Bengaluru. After he failed to return home, Neha approached Attibele police on November 1 and filed a missing person complaint. She told investigators that her husband had gone to meet Prabhakar in Kuppam on the day he disappeared and strongly suspected his involvement.

(With PTI inputs)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).