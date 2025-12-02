Man posing as CMO official, three others booked for duping jeweller of 2.8 crore

Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man, who allegedly posed as an officer at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and three others for allegedly cheating a jeweller of ₹2.8 crore, officials said. Mumbai: The jeweller, Shailesh Jain, reported the crime after being duped between February and April 2024.(PTI)

The 57-year-old jeweller, Shailesh Jain, approached the Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police Station here on November 28 with a complaint against four persons, an official said on Monday.

In his complaint, Jain said that in January 2024, he came in contact with a man, identified as Vaibhav Paresh Thakar (32), who claimed to be a Class I officer working in the Chief Minister's Office.

Thakar, along with his wife, mother-in-law and agent Birju Salla, conspired and duped the jeweller of ₹2.8 crore after taking money, gold and diamonds from him under various pretexts between February and April 2024, the complainant alleged.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the four persons on charges of cheating and a probe is on into it, the official said.