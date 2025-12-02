Man posing as CMO official, three others booked for duping jeweller of 2.8 crore

Mumbai Police have filed a case against a man posing as a CMO officer and three others for cheating a jeweller of ₹2.8 crore.
Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man, who allegedly posed as an officer at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and three others for allegedly cheating a jeweller of ₹2.8 crore, officials said.
Thakar, along with his wife, mother-in-law and agent Birju Salla, conspired and duped the jeweller of ₹2.8 crore after taking money, gold and diamonds from him under various pretexts between February and April 2024, the complainant alleged.