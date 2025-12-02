Patna Police on Monday arrested Avinash Srivastava alias Amit, a psycho killer, from Chauk Shikarpur Nalapar area under Chowk police station in the sate capital. Srivastava is alleged to have murdered around 20 people in a short span of criminal career and was on way to another crime when the police nabbed him, said police. ‘Psycho killer’ accused of 20 murders held in Patna

He is reported have come out of jail on a bail only two days back.

The police also seized illegal firearms and live cartridges from his possession.

Confirming the arrest, DSP-2, Patna City, Dr Gaurav Kumar said that Srivastava was arrested after the police got a tip-off that he was plotting the murder of a prominent businessman with his gang members in Patna. “I personally led the special team to arrest Srivastava who was recently released on bail from Bhagalpur jail after a long term in Patna’s Beur jail,” he added.

The DSP said that it was in 2003 that Srivastava, also known as Amit, began his life of crime to avenge his father Lalan Srivastava’s murder. His father was a prominent leader who was shot dead in Hajipur in 2002. Avinash’s first target was Moin Khan, whom he allegedly killed with 32 bullets and sat beside the body for three hours. This marked the beginning of a spree that led to around 20 murder cases, he added.

Avinash was also accused of killing Dina Gop, husband of Patna Deputy Mayor Amravati Devi, using an AK-47. He also murdered the lawyer representing suspects in his father’s murder case. Among his other victims were Captain Sunil’s brother, Vijay Gope, Ajay Gope, Lalu Gop, Ajit Gop, advocate Sardar Ji, Imtiaz, Chanarik Gope, jeweller Manoj Sonar, and Rahul Yadav.

Police said that before he entered the world of crimes, Srivastava was a decent person who had completed his studies and was doing a lucrative job in Delhi with a handsome salary of ₹40,000. However, as his father was deceived and killed his business associates, he tuned to crimes in a rage of vendetta.

Slowly, he acquired a reputation as a killer with exceptional shooting skills and someone who would kill with wanton and would spray a large number of bullets into bodies of his victims. It later earned him a moniker of “psycho killer”.

In 2016, Srivastava was caught during a robbery at the Central Bank of India in Hajipur.

When police interrogated him, he famously said: “Search Google for psycho killer Amit.”