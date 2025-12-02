Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Neighbour arrested for killing 75-year-old woman for her jewellery, cash

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 05:46 am IST

The police have solved the murder of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her 24-year-old neighbour who allegedly killed her to steal jewellery and cash to repay his debts

NAVI MUMBAI: The police have solved the murder of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her 24-year-old neighbour who allegedly killed her to steal jewellery and cash to repay his debts.

The police have solved the murder of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her 24-year-old neighbour who allegedly killed her to steal jewellery and cash to repay his debts. (Shutterstock)
The police have solved the murder of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her 24-year-old neighbour who allegedly killed her to steal jewellery and cash to repay his debts. (Shutterstock)

According to the Mahad City police, the victim, Lilavati Rajaram Balkawade, a resident of Nate village in Mahad taluka, was found dead in her farmhouse on November 28. The police said that she had gone alone to the farmhouse for some work when the attacker strangled her and escaped with her gold ornaments and mobile phone.

When the police heard of some suspicious activity in the area from a local resident, they registered a case on Saturday and began looking into the murder. Superintendent of police (SP) Aanchal Dalal, additional SP Abhijit Shivdhare and police inspector Milind Khopade supervised the probe. A special team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) was assigned to probe the murder.

The team inspected the crime scene, questioned several people in the area, and found that the victim’s neighbour, Abhijit Mahesh Ambawale, was reportedly under severe financial stress and had borrowed money from friends.

The police said that Ambawale was detained for questioning and he later confessed to the murder. He told the police that he had strangled Balkawade to steal her jewellery and phone to clear his debts.

Less than 48 hours after the crime, Ambawale was arrested and handed over to Mahad City Police for further investigation. The police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Neighbour arrested for killing 75-year-old woman for her jewellery, cash
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

NAVI MUMBAI: Police have arrested 24-year-old Abhijit Mahesh Ambawale for the murder of 75-year-old Lilavati Rajaram Balkawade, whom he allegedly killed for her jewellery and cash to repay debts. Found dead at her farmhouse on November 28, the investigation was expedited after reports of suspicious activity. Ambawale confessed to the crime within 48 hours of the incident.