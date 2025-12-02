Neighbour arrested for killing 75-year-old woman for her jewellery, cash

NAVI MUMBAI: The police have solved the murder of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her 24-year-old neighbour who allegedly killed her to steal jewellery and cash to repay his debts. The police have solved the murder of a 75-year-old woman and arrested her 24-year-old neighbour who allegedly killed her to steal jewellery and cash to repay his debts. (Shutterstock)

According to the Mahad City police, the victim, Lilavati Rajaram Balkawade, a resident of Nate village in Mahad taluka, was found dead in her farmhouse on November 28. The police said that she had gone alone to the farmhouse for some work when the attacker strangled her and escaped with her gold ornaments and mobile phone.

When the police heard of some suspicious activity in the area from a local resident, they registered a case on Saturday and began looking into the murder. Superintendent of police (SP) Aanchal Dalal, additional SP Abhijit Shivdhare and police inspector Milind Khopade supervised the probe. A special team from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) was assigned to probe the murder.

The team inspected the crime scene, questioned several people in the area, and found that the victim’s neighbour, Abhijit Mahesh Ambawale, was reportedly under severe financial stress and had borrowed money from friends.

The police said that Ambawale was detained for questioning and he later confessed to the murder. He told the police that he had strangled Balkawade to steal her jewellery and phone to clear his debts.

Less than 48 hours after the crime, Ambawale was arrested and handed over to Mahad City Police for further investigation. The police have also registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.