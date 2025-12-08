IndiGo crisis: Refunds worth 610 crore issued, more than 1,000 cancellations over weekend | Latest developments

Chaos continued for the sixth straight day on Sunday after IndiGo cancelled around 650 of its flights across the country and said that operations would only stabilise by December 10. Major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata have suffered the most blow as they recorded the largest number of cancellations. Passengers wait at Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport as IndiGo’s flight disruptions continue nationwide, in New Delhi.(ANI)

With similar figures seen on Saturday, the total number of cancellations over the weekend alone crossed 1,000. Mass cancellations and disruptions were seen before that too, with passengers getting stranded on airports.

Meanwhile, the airline also sought more time to respond to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s show cause notice to its CEO and accountable manager.

IndiGo also processed the pending refunds to passengers, amounting to ₹610 crore, over cancelled flights.

Here are the latest developments in the IndiGo crisis:

IndiGo flight status: Latest updates