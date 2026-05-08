IRS officer's daughter murder case: Accused Meena's judicial custody extended by 4 more days

Delhi's Saket court on Friday extended the judicial custody of accused Rahul Meena by four more days in connection with the murder case of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's daughter. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Deepika Thakran extended the judicial custody of Rahul Meena after considering the application of the Delhi police. Accused Rahul Meena being brought to Amar Colony Police Station, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The accused was produced before the court after the expiry of his earlier judicial custody period. He was arrested on April 22 from a hotel in Dwarka, Delhi, following registration of an FIR at Amar Colony police station linked to the alleged crime.

The prosecution sought judicial custody, submitting that two mobile phones belonging to the victim's parents were yet to be recovered and that Meena's walking pattern analysis is yet to be conducted as part of the ongoing forensic investigation.

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On May 4, Rahul Meena had alleged physical assault by jail inmates during Judicial custody. The court had directed an MLC (Medico-Legal case) and sought a report from the authorities. On April 27, the Saket court in New Delhi remanded Rahul Meena, a domestic help accused of killing a senior IRS officer's daughter at her residence in the national capital, to seven days of Judicial custody after police interrogation.

Meena was arrested on April 22 at a hotel in Dwarka. The court had first interacted with the accused on April 23. The court asked why did you enter the house? He said that he went there for money.

While seeking 4 days' custody, Delhi police had said that it had traced the route which Rahul Meena followed to reach Delhi. His mobile is also recovered; other evidence is to be collected.

Legal Aid Defence counsel (LADC) Sayantini Sahu had opposed the remand application, saying that it is a sensitive case and the police acted in a very prompt manner. (ANI)