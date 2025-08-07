Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

UPI down? Several users across India report outage, unable to make payments

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 07, 2025 08:46 pm IST

The glitch disrupted transactions across major banks, including HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services faced a massive disruption across India on Thursday morning, leaving thousands of users stranded and businesses scrambling for alternatives. This marks the fourth major outage this year.

Reports began pouring in around 7.45 pm, with users on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other leading platforms unable to complete transactions. (Representative image)
Reports began pouring in around 7.45 pm, with users on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other leading platforms unable to complete transactions. (Representative image)

Reports began pouring in around 7.45 pm, with users on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other leading platforms unable to complete transactions. By 8.30 pm, 2,147 outage complaints were logged on DownDetector, a website that tracks service disruptions. Nearly 80% of these complaints cited issues while attempting payments.

The glitch disrupted transactions across major banks, including HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

UPI continues to dominate India’s digital payments landscape, accounting for nearly 65% of total transactions in 2024, according to a report by fintech firm Phi Commerce. The system is especially popular for small and mid-value transactions, while credit cards and EMIs are seeing increased adoption in sectors like healthcare, education, and automobiles.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UPI down? Several users across India report outage, unable to make payments
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On