UPI down? Several users across India report outage, unable to make payments

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services faced a massive disruption across India on Thursday morning, leaving thousands of users stranded and businesses scrambling for alternatives. This marks the fourth major outage this year. Reports began pouring in around 7.45 pm, with users on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other leading platforms unable to complete transactions. (Representative image)

Reports began pouring in around 7.45 pm, with users on Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and other leading platforms unable to complete transactions. By 8.30 pm, 2,147 outage complaints were logged on DownDetector, a website that tracks service disruptions. Nearly 80% of these complaints cited issues while attempting payments.

The glitch disrupted transactions across major banks, including HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

UPI continues to dominate India’s digital payments landscape, accounting for nearly 65% of total transactions in 2024, according to a report by fintech firm Phi Commerce. The system is especially popular for small and mid-value transactions, while credit cards and EMIs are seeing increased adoption in sectors like healthcare, education, and automobiles.