ISKCON employee flees with temple money, receipt book: Report

An employee of the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura allegedly fled with temple money worth lakhs of rupees donated by devotees, as well a receipt book, officials said on Saturday. The alleged theft occurred on December 27 (Representational Image)

The accused Murlidhar Das was tasked with collecting money donated by devotees and depositing it with the temple authorities, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar, as saying.

“Vishwa Nam Das, ISKCON temple's chief finance officer, submitted an application on December 27 informing about the alleged theft. A primary investigation was conducted after which the FIR was lodged,” Kumar added.

As per a report, the FIR states that Murlidhar Das was asked to submit account of receipts but continued to avoid the task, and left his place all of a sudden when strictness was shown. He is also accused of threatening to kill an official who called him up to return the stolen items.

According to the FIR, Murlidhar Das, son of Nimai Chand Yadav, is a resident of Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Temple PRO Ravi Lochan Das said it was not known how much money was deposited till date by the suspect, adding that a scrutiny will reveal the total amount deposited.

Recalling an earlier instance of theft at ISKCON Vrindavan, Ravi Lochan Das noted that a person named Saurav had also fled with the donation money and a receipt book, but died before these could be recovered from him.