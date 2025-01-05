Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ISKCON employee flees with temple money, receipt book: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 05, 2025 01:48 PM IST

The accused Murlidhar Das was tasked with collecting money donated by devotees at ISKCON Vrindavan near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, police said.

An employee of the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura allegedly fled with temple money worth lakhs of rupees donated by devotees, as well a receipt book, officials said on Saturday.

The alleged theft occurred on December 27 (Representational Image)
The alleged theft occurred on December 27 (Representational Image)

Also Read: ISKCON sends defamation notice to Maneka Gandhi over ‘selling cows’ remarks

The accused Murlidhar Das was tasked with collecting money donated by devotees and depositing it with the temple authorities, PTI quoted Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar, as saying.

“Vishwa Nam Das, ISKCON temple's chief finance officer, submitted an application on December 27 informing about the alleged theft. A primary investigation was conducted after which the FIR was lodged,” Kumar added.

Also Read: Banned ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das apologises for comments on Swami Vivekananda ‘eating fish’

As per a report, the FIR states that Murlidhar Das was asked to submit account of receipts but continued to avoid the task, and left his place all of a sudden when strictness was shown. He is also accused of threatening to kill an official who called him up to return the stolen items.

According to the FIR, Murlidhar Das, son of Nimai Chand Yadav, is a resident of Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Also Read: Lord Jagannath's splendor hits the streets of New York City! ISKCON's Rath Yatra takes the Big Apple by spiritual storm

Temple PRO Ravi Lochan Das said it was not known how much money was deposited till date by the suspect, adding that a scrutiny will reveal the total amount deposited.

Also Read: Tirupati ISKCON temple receives bomb threat email, 4th hoax in a week

Recalling an earlier instance of theft at ISKCON Vrindavan, Ravi Lochan Das noted that a person named Saurav had also fled with the donation money and a receipt book, but died before these could be recovered from him.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On