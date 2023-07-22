Banned ISKCON monk Amogh Lila Das apologises for comments on Swami Vivekananda ‘eating fish’

Monk Amogh Lila Das, who was criticised for ridiculing Swami Vivekananda for eating fish, issued an apology Saturday. Last week, Das, who belongs to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), asked whether a 'divya purush' can eat fish in a video that went viral later. Amogh Lila Das has been banned by ISKCON for a month for his comment on Swami Vivekananda.

In the apology video, he said that he did not intend to offend anybody, but was responding to a question during an interview. "I am making this video to apologise to all the people and saints who have been hurt because of my recent comments on Vivekanand ji and Ramakrishna Paramahans ji," he said in the video.

After his comments sparked a controversy, ISKCON distanced itself from the statement and said that it did not reflect its values and teachings. ISKCON said the comments were not only disrespectful but portrayed his lack of awareness about the "diversity of spiritual paths and personal choices".

"We condemn any form of disrespect and intolerance towards other religious beliefs and practices," the ISKCON noted. The organisation banned him for a month and said that Das will go for an atonement in the Govardhan hills during that time.

"Would a divine person kill an animal and eat fish? Fish also feels pain. And if Vivekananda ate fish, then the question is if a divine person can eat fish…I have the utmost respect for Swami Vivekananda. But we should not believe blindly in everything he says," Das said in the viral video.

Several leaders reacted sharply to Das’ video with TMC state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, urging ISKCON to take immediate action against him.

The monk has been affiliated with ISKCON for 12 years. The 43-year-old is presently the vice president of ISKCON’s Dwarka chapter.

