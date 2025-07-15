‘Islam has a law’: India's Grand Mufti who helped defer Nimisha Priya execution

India’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, who reportedly facilitated the postponement of Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen, said that discussions are going on with the victim’s family to see if there’s a way Priya could be pardoned. Grand Mufti Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram that while he does not know the victim’s family, he contacted the scholars in Yemen and urged them to intervene.(X/ANI)

Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen, which was scheduled for July 16, has been postponed.

While talking about the postponement, Kanthapuram said that in Islam, there is a law which allows the victim’s family to pardon the murderer. He added that while he does not know the victim’s family, he contacted the scholars in Yemen and urged them to talk to the family.

"Islam has another law. If the murderer is sentenced to death, the family of the victim has the right to pardon. I don’t know who this family is, but from a long distance, I contacted the responsible scholars in Yemen. I made them understand the issues. Islam is a religion that places a lot of importance on humanity,” ANI news agency quoted Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar as saying.

How Nimisha Priya’s execution was postponed

According to the Grand Mufti, the Yemeni Islamic scholars whom he contacted to intervene met, discussed, and stated that they would do what they could and added that now that the postponement has been finalized, it gives a window to take forward the ongoing discussions with the victim’s family.

“After I requested that they intervene and take action, the scholars met, discussed, and stated that they would do what they could. They have officially informed us and sent a document stating that the date of execution has been postponed, which will help facilitate the ongoing discussions,” he said.

“I have also informed the Central government about the discussions and the process. I have also sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office,” he added.

Nimisha Priya was arrested in July 2017 for murdering a Yemeni man who was her business partner. She was sentenced to death by a Yemeni court in 2020 and the Supreme Judicial Council dismissed Priya’s appeal in November 2023.