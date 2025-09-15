ITR filing due date 2025: Last-minute tax-saving hacks and refund tips

As the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for AY 2025–26 looms on 15 September 2025, many taxpayers are scrambling to ensure they have maximised savings and secured faster refunds. While most investments for tax purposes must be made before 31 March, there are still some last-minute moves and strategies that can help reduce liabilities and optimise refund timelines. Image for representational purposes only.(Pixabay)

Section 80C: Did You Claim Everything?

Section 80C allows deductions of up to ₹1.5 lakh, but many taxpayers forget to include eligible items. Commonly missed claims include:

Tuition fees for children (up to two children)

Principal repayment on home loan

Stamp duty & registration charges paid for house purchase

​​EPF contributions (auto-deducted from salary but must be verified)

Even though new investments can’t be made now for FY25, double-checking ensures you don’t lose benefits already available.

Section 80D: Medical Insurance and Health Check-ups

Premiums paid for medical insurance policies qualify under Section 80D:

Up to ₹ 25,000 for self, spouse, and children

25,000 for self, spouse, and children An additional ₹ 25,000 for parents ( ₹ 50,000 if they are senior citizens)

25,000 for parents ( 50,000 if they are senior citizens) Preventive health check-ups up to ₹ 5,000 are also eligible, even if paid in cash

Many taxpayers forget to claim health check-up deductions, which can trim taxable income.

Housing Loan Interest (Section 24B)

If you are paying a home loan, up to ₹2 lakh of interest can be claimed under Section 24B. Check with your lender for a provisional interest certificate to ensure accurate reporting.

Reporting All Income – Avoid Mismatches

Taxpayers often forget to declare interest from savings accounts, fixed deposits, or dividends, which are tracked by the Income Tax Department through AIS and Form 26AS. Missing these can trigger scrutiny, delaying your refund. Declare even small amounts of interest income and claim Section 80TTA deduction (up to ₹10,000) for savings account interest.

How to Speed Up Your Refund

File early: The sooner you file, the faster your refund is processed. Last-minute filers often face delays.

The sooner you file, the faster your refund is processed. Last-minute filers often face delays. Match AIS & 26AS: Ensure all incomes, TDS, and advance taxes are correctly reflected. Discrepancies lead to refund rejections.

Ensure all incomes, TDS, and advance taxes are correctly reflected. Discrepancies lead to refund rejections. E-verify immediately: Refunds are processed only after verification. Using Aadhaar OTP or net banking speeds up approval.

Refunds are processed only after verification. Using Aadhaar OTP or net banking speeds up approval. Pre-validate your bank account: Refunds are credited only to pre-validated bank accounts linked with PAN.

Belated Filing = Refund Delay

If you miss the September 30 deadline and file a belated return later, your refund processing is automatically pushed back. In some cases, taxpayers have reported waiting up to six months for refunds on belated returns.