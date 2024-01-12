close_game
Jaishankar bound for Iran, Gaza and Houthi attacks on agenda

Jaishankar bound for Iran, Gaza and Houthi attacks on agenda

ByShishir Gupta
Jan 12, 2024 11:50 AM IST

India is not only concerned about escalating situation in Gaza but equally on Houthi attacking ships off Indian coast.

In the wake of Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza and persistent attacks by Shia Houthi militia on commercial shipping in Red and Arabian Seas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is bound for Iran in a couple of days to engage the leadership in mitigating global concerns in the Middle-East region.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar with Iran President Ebrahim Raisi.

Minister Jaishankar’s visit to meet Iranian leadership comes after US-UK forces attacked Houthi military positions on Thursday night in South Yemen including drone, missile, and radar sites which were used to target commercial shipping in the Red Sea and off the Gulf of Aden. The EAM also spoke to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken last night over the escalating situation in the Middle East and the missile threat it poses to the global economy. Jaishankar was in Russia for five days over the year-end and was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation during the meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayaed al Nahyan on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat summit on January 10. India has kept in touch with Middle-East powers over the unfolding crisis including key players like Saudi Arabia.

It is understood that during his visit EAM Jaishankar will meet his counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahain and will also try to call on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The talks are expected to be candid as India is concerned both over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza as well as Houthi attacks on commercial ships like MV Chem Pluto off the Indian coast using loitering ammunition and long-range drones like Shahed 136.

While the two sides are expecting frank views on how to contain the fall-out of the Israel war on Hamas in Gaza, India has made it very clear that the Palestinian cause does not in any way justify the October 7 massacre in South Israel by Hamas terrorists. The conversation with Iranian leadership and their views will be constructive as Tehran is the force behind the Houthis, Hamas, Hezbollah and Kaitab Hezbollah in the region.

Although the focus of Jaishankar’s brief trip will be on the escalating crisis in the Middle East, he will also discuss the North-South Trade Corridor that goes via Chabahar port in Iran and the security situation in the Caucuses with the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenian conflict.

India supports the two-state solution ending the Israel-Palestine conflict but is opposed to the use of terrorism for political objectives. It is against uncalled-for Houthi attacks on commercial shipping and has made it evident but sending no less than five warships into the region. While India has taken on Somalian pirates off the Gulf of Aden, it is also a key stakeholder in building infrastructure in the Middle East including the path-breaking Middle-East Economic Corridor.

    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

Follow Us On