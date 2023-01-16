Jallikattu news: 1 dead, 60 wounded as bulls run amok in Madurai - Report

One person has died and sixty people were wounded - 20 seriously so - after a Jallikattu event at Avaniyapuram in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Monday, a senior district official told news agency ANI. The deceased - identified as Arvindraj, a bull tamer, was admitted to Madurai's Rajaji government hospital after being critically injured this morning.

District collector Aneesh Sekhar said those badly injured were being treated in hospital. "40 others with minor injuries were given first aid... went back home. There was no casualty."

Despite the incident, the Avaniyapuram event went on till 4 pm yesterday. Sekhar said security arrangements - including barricading and deployment over 2,000 police personnel and availability of '(the) best medical care' - had been in place to ensure safe participation of bulls, participants and spectators. "We expect smooth conduct of Jallikattu," he said.

Known as 'eru thazhuvuthal' or 'mancuvirattu' - Jallikattu is a traditional event common in Tamil Nadu in which people try to grab a bull by its horns and 'tame it' as it resists.

The holding of Jallikattu events coincides with Pongal celebrations in the southerns state; it is held on the day of 'mattu Pongal', or the third of the four days of celebration.

According to ANI, more events are scheduled in the towns of Palamedu and Alanganallur in Madurai district, with attendance at the former capped at 300 'tamers' and 150 spectators.

Overall, nearly 9,700 bulls have been registered by their owners and nearly 5,400 'tamers' have also signed up for events in Avaniyapuram, Palamedu, and Alanganallur in the district.

