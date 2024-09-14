Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -1.49 °C, check weather forecast for September 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 15, 2024 2.92 °C Rain and snow September 16, 2024 3.75 °C Sky is clear September 17, 2024 5.79 °C Light rain September 18, 2024 5.08 °C Snow September 19, 2024 3.0 °C Rain and snow September 20, 2024 6.92 °C Few clouds September 21, 2024 8.52 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.44 °C Light rain Kolkata 25.59 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 32.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.51 °C Light rain Hyderabad 28.26 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 29.33 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 29.88 °C Light rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on September 14, 2024, is 2.7 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -1.49 °C and 5.03 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:05 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, September 15, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -2.56 °C and 4.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.With temperatures ranging between -1.49 °C and 5.03 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

