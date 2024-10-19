Jharkhand elections: ECI orders removal of state acting DGP ahead of polls

The Election Commission on Saturday ordered the immediate removal of Acting Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta, citing a "history" of complaints against him during previous elections. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. (ANI)

The ECI's decision to remove Gupta stems from complaints and actions taken against him in earlier elections, PTI reported.

Jharkhand is set to go to polls in two phases, on November 13 and 20.

In the meantime, the charge of the DGP will be handed to the senior-most officer at the DGP level in the state.

The state government has been instructed to submit a list of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers by October 21, so the EC can appoint a new DGP. A compliance report on Gupta's removal is required by this evening.

Back in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gupta was relieved of his duties as ADG (Special Branch) in Jharkhand after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) accused him of biased behaviour. He was reassigned to Delhi and barred from returning to the state until the election process was completed.

In the 2016 Rajya Sabha elections from Jharkhand, Gupta, then an additional DGP, faced allegations of misuse of authority. A departmental inquiry was initiated after a charge sheet was issued against him following an inquiry by the EC.