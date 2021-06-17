Home / India News / Jammu and Kashmir cop killed by suspected terrorists
Police said the officer sustained injuries to his neck and was rushed to the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, where he was declared dead.. (ANI Photo)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir cop killed by suspected terrorists

Local reports suggested that Javaid Ahmad, who was serving as a guard to a judicial officer, was returning after duty when the attack took place near his residence.
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 05:19 AM IST

Suspected terrorists shot dead a policeman in Saidapora area of Srinagar on Thursday, an official familiar with the matter said.

Police said the officer sustained injuries to his neck and was rushed to the Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura, where he was declared dead. “They fired at the policeman. He was taken to SKIMS but succumbed to injuries,” said the official, who was handling the police control room in Srinagar.

Following the incident, security personnel were rushed to the area to trace the culprits.

On Saturday, two policemen and as many civilians were killed, and at least three others were injured after suspected terrorists opened fire, targeting a police team on Covid-19 duty in Sopore town of Baramulla district.

J&K director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the attack.

