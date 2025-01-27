J&K mystery illness: Special Republic Day event held for Badhaal residents under observation

The residents of Jammu and Kashmir’s Badhaal got a special Republic Day function organised for them on Sunday in view of the mysterious illness that has killed 17 people. FILE: Security personnel at a containment zone in Badhaal village of Rajouri.(PTI)

Over 350 residents in the village are currently under observation in three separate facilities after the mysterious deaths of 17 people, officials told PTI.

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhishek Sharma celebrated the 76th Republic Day with the families of Badhaal, which a spokesperson said showcased the district administration's commitment to the affected families' welfare.

The event was kicked off by the kids from the village singing the national anthem, gaining appreciation from the DC.

Sharma appreciated the enthusiasm and participation of youngsters, emphasising the importance of instilling national pride among the younger generation.

The deputy commissioner also expressed condolences to the families affected by the deaths and assured them of the administration's full support and solidarity.

Sharma highlighted the ongoing efforts to create awareness about government schemes.

"It is our priority to ensure that every family in Badhaal is aware of and can access the benefits of welfare schemes launched by the government (for the tribal population)," he said.

He urged all those shifted from Badhaal to actively participate in the awareness campaigns and avail themselves of the opportunities provided under schemes related to health, education, livelihood and social welfare.

According to the spokesperson, the revenue department distributed blankets among the families recently shifted from Badhaal, providing relief to those facing challenging circumstances.

Seventeen members, including 13 children, from three families died under mysterious circumstances after falling sick in the village in Rajouri district between December 7 and January 19.

A Republic Day lunch for the affected villagers

The special Republic Day function wasn't the only thing that the authorities arranged for the Badhaal villagers living in observation facilities. National Conference leader and Budhal MLA Javed Iqbal Choudhary and the Government Medical College, Rajouri, administration also organised a joint lunch for the villagers putting up at the separation facility inside the hospital.

MLA Choudhary and medical college principal AS Bhatia joined the villagers in the lunch and assured all support to help them overcome the tragedy.

Besides the medical college where 53 villagers are under observation, nearly 300 are being accommodated at the Government Nursing College and the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School.