Home / India News / Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia district

Journalist shot dead in UP’s Ballia district

A police officer said that journalist Ratan Singh had a dispute with some people in the village over some issue.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Ratan Singh was working with a Hindi news channel.
Ratan Singh was working with a Hindi news channel.(Representative Photo/Shutterstock)
         

A Journalist working with a Hindi news channel was shot dead in Phephna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Monday night, police said.

He has been identified as Ratan Singh (45). Police said four people have been taken into custody for interrogation, police said.

“Ratan Singh was working with a Hindi news channel. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants. We are investigating the case,” additional superintendent of police Sanjay Yadav said.

A police officer said that the initial probe revealed that Ratan Singh had a dispute with some people in the village over some issue. They reportedly threatened him of serious consequences.

His family has not filed any complaint yet. The officer said a case will be registered as soon as a complaint is received, a case will be registered.

