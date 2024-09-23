Judicial probe ordered into alleged sexual assault on army captain’s fiancee

The Odisha government has ordered a judicial probe into the alleged sexual assault on the 32-year-old fiancee of an army captain at a Bhubaneswar police station amid growing outrage over the incident. Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi ordered the probe. (X)

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said that retired high court judge Chittaranjan Dash will probe the case and submit a report within 60 days. He said a high court judge will also monitor the Criminal Investigation Department’s ongoing probe.

“The police personnel involved in the incident have been suspended and criminal cases have been filed against them. Cases have been registered against the youths involved in the brawl [before the alleged assault]. The state government will ensure that the guilty are punished,” he said.

Majhi said the guilty would not be spared. “Odisha government is committed to safety, security, rights, and dignity of women and respect the army,” said Majhi after chairing a meeting late on Sunday with his top minister and officials.

Earlier in the day Majhi’s deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and ministers Suresh Pujari and Prithiviraj Harichandan met the captain, his fiancee, her father and ex-servicemen.

The 32-year-old last week alleged that police personnel at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar sexually assaulted, thrashed, kicked, and dragged her. She accused a police inspector of molesting and flashing at her.

The woman, a lawyer who runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, said they went to the Bharatpur police station to register a case against a dozen people who got into a fight with them.

The captain in his First Information Report alleged he was illegally detained while his fiancee was sexually assaulted before being arrested.

On Saturday, seven engineering students were arrested for allegedly attacking the captain and his fiancee. They were granted bail within four hours.

The alleged assault triggered outrage. Former army chiefs VP Malik and VK Singh were among those who demanded action.