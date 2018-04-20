Justice Rajinder Sachar who led panel on condition of Muslims passes away

Former Delhi high court chief justice Rajinder Sachar died on Friday in the national Capital at a private hospital, family members said.

“He was admitted in Fortis Hospital two weeks ago. He passed away at around 12 pm,” a family member told IANS.

Sachar, who was born on December 22, 1923, chaired the Sachar Committee, constituted by then Congress-led central government, which submitted a report on the social, economic and educational status of Muslims in India.

A noted human rights activist, Sachar was the chief justice of Delhi high court from August 6, 1985, to December 22, 1985.

Since his retirement, he had been associated with the People’s Union for Civil Liberties, a rights group.