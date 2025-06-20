Kanpur Metro employee drowns while bathing in Saryu River in UP's Ballia

A 28-year-old man working with the Kanpur Metro drowned while bathing in the Saryu river at the Shiv Mandir Ghat in Ubhaon here, the police said on Friday. Ranjeet was taken to the Community Health Centre in Siyar, where doctors declared him dead.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

Ranjeet, a local of Guloura Mathia village, was on leave and had returned home a few days ago.

On Thursday evening, he went to bathe in the river near the local Shiva temple.

When he did not emerge from the water for a long time, the concerned locals nearby alerted the police.

Ubhaon Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said the police reached the spot and, with the help of locals, pulled Ranjeet out of the river.

Ranjeet was taken to the Community Health Centre in Siyar, where doctors declared him dead.

His body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.