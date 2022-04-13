Karnataka governor urged to get minister arrested in contractor death: Congress

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah along with another senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar led a team of their party colleagues to governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s office on Wednesday morning after an FIR (first information report) was filed against the state minister, KS Eshwarappa, in a case linked to a contractor’s death. The Congress leaders submitted a letter to the governor, demanding sacking of the minister over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

“We have appealed to the governor to dismiss KS Eshwarappa, get him arrested...Secondly, a corruption case should be filed against him given that he would seek 40 per cent commission from his own people, including contractor Santosh Pati.” Shivakumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI after the meeting.

According to Shivakumar, the governor would be speaking with the “concerned authorities” regarding the matter.

The level of corruption has reached its peak in Karnataka where people are being now forced 'to commit suicide' by alleged harassment by sitting minister KS Eshwarappa. Are we going to silently watch this situation and let our state sink further?

Contractor Santosh Patil - who had accused KS Eshwarappa of seeking bribes - was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday.

A suicide note recovered said he had held the BJP state minister “directly responsible” for his death. Patil had reportedly sent the note to his friends via WhatsApp.

“I am going on a journey of no return. Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa is directly responsible for my death, and he should be punished. I have taken this decision after suppressing all my wants and desires. I have brought some friends with me, after lying to them that we are going on a picnic. But they are not responsible for my death. I thank all my friends, I also thank the journalists for highlighting my problems," a note shared with the media read.

Reportedly, Patil had also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa to provide protection to his wife and child. “I request Mr. Yediyurappa, a senior leader of the Lingayat community, and anyone who can help my family, to help them out,’’ he had written.

Following this, the opposition members have called for sacking Eshwarappa immediately. Siddaramaiah hit out at the state minister and called the contractor's death a “result of commission politics.”

Meanwhile, KS Eshwarappa, reacting to the incident on Tuesday said that he had “no clue why he wrote his name in the death note.” "I have no clue why he accused me. Only he can answer but he is no more," he further said. He has dismissed calls for his resignation.

