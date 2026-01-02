Weeks after a 19-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her father in Hubbali district over his disapproval of her inter caste marriage, state social welfare minister HC Mahadevappa on Thursday said that the state government would examine the need for stricter legal measures against hate crimes in the next assembly session. Home minister G Parameshwara, however, dismissed the “need for a separate law”. Karnataka minister seeks anti-hate crime law, another differs

“Those involved in this case will not be left alone. The implementation of a strict law to prevent instances of hate crimes will be examined in the next session, and a discussion will be held on bringing a law named after the deceased,” said Mahadevappa, speaking to reporters after meeting the victim’s in-laws, several of whom also sustained injuries in the incident, and offering his condolences.

Manya Vivekananda Doddamani was severely assaulted by her father, Prakash Gowda Patil and a group of other relatives, on December 21.

At the time of the incident, Doddamani was seven-months pregnant. She was admitted to Vivekananda Hospital in Hubbali where she succumbed to her injuries later on the same day.

Mahadevappa described the incident as a murder linked to the denial of a woman’s right to choose her partner. “A young woman who has reached puberty has the freedom to choose her marriage. It is a fundamental right to choose. The government will not spare those who suppress such a right and those who support it. Strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

The chief minister and the home minister would be requested to provide additional security to the family, said Mahadaveppa, and announced that an inquiry would be held into alleged lapses by the social welfare department. “After the investigation report is received, disciplinary action will be initiated,” he said.

However, Parameshwara struck a different note on the issue concerning a separate legal provision to deal with hate crimes. Speaking to reporters on Thursday in Bengaluru, he said that the state’s current legal framework was sufficient to deal with the incident. “There are already enough laws and the shortcomings will be amended. There is no need for a separate law,” he said.

Parameshwara had visited the Doddamani family soon after the incident took place. “The family has requested that the guilty should be punished and that Vivekananda Doddamani (the victim’s husband) be given a government job. His sister was also assaulted and threatened in the incident,” he said.