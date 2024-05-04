 Karnataka scandal: What JD(S) worker said in her rape complaint against Prajwal Revanna | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi
Karnataka scandal: What JD(S) worker said in her rape complaint against Prajwal Revanna

ByHT News Desk
May 04, 2024 02:07 PM IST

The worker alleges that she was raped and harassed on multiple occasions by Prajwal Revanna between 2021 and 2024.

A Janata Dal (Secular) worker from Karnataka's Hassan has accused MP Prajwal Revanna of raping her at gunpoint and recording videos of the act, PTI reported.

Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse.(PTI)
Prajwal Revanna has been suspended from the JD(S) amid allegations over sexual abuse.(PTI)

Based on the complaint of the JD(S) worker, a first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Criminal Investigation Department, which is investigating the sexual abuse allegations against Revanna.

In her complaint, the woman said Prajwal had taken her to the MP quarters where he perpetrated the crime at gunpoint and threatened that he would kill her, as well as her husband if she revealed to anyone what he had done..

"He (Prajwal Revanna) asked me to remove my clothes. I refused and threatened to scream for help. But he threatened me saying he was carrying a gun and would not leave my husband and me,” she alleged, according to The Indian Express.

Also Read | Will bring back Prajwal from wherever he is: Siddaramaiah


“He threatened to leak the video to the public if I revealed it to anyone. Using those videos (as leverage), he used to video call me over the phone and ask me to strip. He also raped me several times,” the complainant added.

She alleged that she was raped and harassed on multiple occasions between January 1, 2021 and April 25, 2024.

Kidnapping FIR against Prajwal Revanna

Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP from Hassan and the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, has been accused of recording purported sex tapes. Thousands of pen drives allegedly containing his sexual assault videos were circulated in Hassan, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-JD (S)'s candidate.

The Karnataka government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the allegations. Prajwal Revanna claims that the videos were doctored, and left for Frankfurt on the day the Karnataka Police constituted the SIT. He has also been suspended by his party.

Also Read | ‘Not a sex scandal but mass rape’: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Prajwal Revanna

Earlier, Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged with Holenarasipura Town police. On Thursday, Prajwal Revanna, his father HD Revanna and his confidant Sathish Babanna, were also booked on charges of kidnapping for allegedly abducting a woman five days ago.

The complainant said that on April 29, his mother was taken away by Babanna.

"My mother's picture is also in the obscene video controversy. She suddenly disappeared after the videos were revealed," the son added.

The incident has sparked a political controversy with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress blaming each other. Activists and opposition parties have called for his arrest.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
