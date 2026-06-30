Kerala assembly adopts resolution demanding Centre reform NEET

The Kerala assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution demanding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government take appropriate steps to reform the national entrance examination system in the wake of the leak of National Eligiblity cum Entrance Test (NEET) and widespread irregularities in the conduct of professional examinations. Keralam higher education minister Roji M John. (ANI)

The resolution, moved by higher education minister Roji M John, was backed by UDF and LDF MLAs, while two BJP legislators opposed it because the resolution criticised the Union government.

The minister said that the resolution was being presented at a time when the credibility and transparency of examinations like Neet was under threat due to widespread irregularities in its conduct, technical faults at exam centres and deficiencies in the evaluation system.

“It is condemnable that the Union government and relevant authorities are failing to take corrective steps and recognise the seriousness of the glitches despite so many accounts of irregularities,” the resolution said.

It underlined that such irregularities are adversely affecting the years-long hardwork, dedication and preparation of students across India and violate the constitutional rights of equality granted to them.

The resolution demanded that exemplary criminal proceedings be initiated against errant officials as well as a crackdown on organised exam malpractice networks.

“It is important to strengthen an effective mechanism to ensure that the views and suggestions of state governments are duly considered while policy decisions on entrance examinations are taken. Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution,” it said.

BJP MLA V Muraleedharan’s amendment to strike out criticism of the Union government in the resolution was defeated while the resolution was adopted by voice vote.