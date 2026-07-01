The Kerala assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution urging the BJP-led Union government to take appropriate steps to reform the national entrance examination system in the wake of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak and widespread irregularities in the conduct of professional entrance examinations. Kerala assembly seeks reform of national entrance exams

The resolution, moved by higher education minister Roji M John, was backed by MLAs of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF). The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) two legislators opposed it, objecting to the criticism of the Union government in its wording.

The minister said the resolution was being presented at a time when the credibility and transparency of examinations such as NEET were under threat due to widespread irregularities, technical faults at examination centres and deficiencies in the evaluation system.

“It is condemnable that the Union government and relevant authorities are failing to take corrective steps and recognise the seriousness of the glitches despite so many accounts of irregularities,” the resolution stated.

It said such irregularities were adversely affecting the years of hard work, dedication and preparation of students across the country and violated their constitutional right to equality.

The resolution demanded exemplary criminal proceedings against erring officials and a crackdown on organised examination malpractice networks.

“It is important to strengthen an effective mechanism to ensure that the views and suggestions of State governments are duly considered while policy decisions on entrance examinations are taken. Education is a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution,” it said.

An amendment moved by BJP MLA V Muraleedharan to delete the criticism of the Union government from the resolution was defeated, following which the resolution was adopted by voice vote.