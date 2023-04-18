Home / India News / Kerala CM extends ‘full support’ to MK Stalin over resolution against governor

Kerala CM extends ‘full support’ to MK Stalin over resolution against governor

BySnehashish Roy
Apr 18, 2023 06:18 PM IST

CM Vijayan responded to CM Stalin letter urging governments in non-BJP ruled states to pass resolutions demanding fixing timeline on governor's assent to bills

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has extended his support to his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin's proposal to pass a resolution regarding setting up of specific period for governors to give assent to a bill passed in the state assembly. The Kerala CM pointed out issues faced on bills kept pending for ‘unduly long time’ by governor after they were passed by the state assembly.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Also read: On reservation bill, CM Baghel questions governor's power to withhold assent

CM Vijayan said elected governments in many states are facing this issue of pendency of bills. “This is despite the fact that the ministers and officials have personally visited and given the clarifications sought by the governor,” he added in his response to CM Stalin's letter to chief ministers of all-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

The Tamil Nadu assembly recently passed a resolution against governor RN Ravi urging the Centre and President Droupadi Murmu to fix a timeline for governors to decide on billes cleared by the state governments. This came after governor Ravi withheld several state bills that were passed by the legislatures for indefinite period.

Also read: Stalin gets Kejriwal’s support for seeking timeframe for guvs to clear bills

CM Stalin urged other CMs to adopt similar resolutions in their Houses. “I am sure that you will agree with the spirit and content of the resolution and extend your support in this regard to uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the state governments and the legislators by passing a similar resolution in your State assembly,” he said in the letter.

In this matter, CM Vijayan said, "We are ready to extend wholehearted cooperation to you and will consider the proposal in your letter with utmost seriousness.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
pinarayi vijayan president resolution state assembly tamil nadu + 3 more
pinarayi vijayan president resolution state assembly tamil nadu + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out