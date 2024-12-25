Menu Explore
Kerala: CPI(M) criticises outgoing governor Arif Mohammed Khan for engaging in ‘unconstitutional actions’

PTI |
Dec 25, 2024 07:07 PM IST

CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan sharply criticised Khan, accusing him of engaging in “unconstitutional actions to push the Sangh Parivar agenda.”

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Wednesday expressed hope that the newly appointed Governor of the state, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, would work constitutionally and collaborate with the government, unlike Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who was transferred to Bihar. Sharply criticising Khan, who had been at loggerheads with the Left government over various issues, CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan accused him of engaging in "unconstitutional actions to implement the agenda of the Sangh Parivar."

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo)
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File Photo)

His statement comes a day after President Droupadi Murmu issued orders appointing new Governors for states, including Manipur, Mizoram, Kerala, and Bihar.

Talking to reporters, Govindan criticised the media for portraying Governor Khan as a highly respected figure with wide public approval. He said that some newspapers even hailed Khan as a greater opposition figure than the opposition party itself. The CPI(M) leader attributed this perception of the media to Khan's efforts to implement the Sangh Parivar agenda while clashing with the Left government.

"This approach is considered highly anti-people," he said. According to Govindan, Governors should act constitutionally, regardless of their political affiliations, whether they are associated with the Communist or Congress parties. However, instead of adhering to constitutional norms, Governor Khan took unconstitutional positions, the CPI(M) leader claimed. Govindan further pointed out that Khan's actions such as withholding assent to laws passed by the legislature and sending bills to the President when the Supreme Court intervened were unprecedented.

When asked about the new Governor's appointment, he said that the Governor's selection is based on the RSS-BJP system but clarified that he was not making any prejudiced comments about it. The CPI(M) leader expressed hope that the new Governor would work constitutionally and collaborate with the government.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran hit back at Govindan, saying his remarks against Khan stemmed from his party's animosity toward him. Surendran added that CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had many things to answer for during Khan's five-year tenure as Kerala's Governor. "Whoever assumes the role of Governor, the irregularities by Vijayan and Govindan will not be allowed," Surendran told reporters.

