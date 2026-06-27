Found Ketan with crushed skull, Siya ‘appeared calm’: Man part of Lohagad Fort rescue team

25-year-old Ketan Agarwal died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in the Pune district on June 18. Following his death, his fiancee Siya Goyal, 22, and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, 25, are accused hatching a conspiracy to kill him.

Days after the alleged murder of Pune realtor Ketan Aggarwal, a man part of the rescue team which recovered the deceased's body said they found him with a crushed skull and several bruises on his limbs.

Recalling the moments when the people were trying to retrieve Ketan's body, Gaikwad claimed that while the several others were in a panic, Siya “appeared calm.” “.. Notably, Siya was present during the retrieval but appeared calm and not overtly emotional, unlike the other onlookers who were loudly distressed,” he told ANI. Gaikwad said that the rescuers had to carry the deceased's body through the jungle, and had faced difficulty in lifting the body on the steep slope.

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“... The police station received the call at 10.30 AM, the operation went on till 12.30 PM and (we) handed the body over to the ambulance at 1.30 PM...” Gaikwad added.

Accused deleted chat history, recycle bins before and after crime Even as the investigation in the matter progresses, with the accused and family members being questioned, the police has said that both Siya and Chetan had wiped out their entire phone chat history and recycle bins before and after the crime.

“During our investigation, it was revealed that both the accused deleted their chats before June 18 and after the Lohagad incident from their phones. The chats were deleted from the recycle bins of their respective phones,” a police officer, who is part of the investigation team, told PTI news agency. The probe carried out by Pune Rural Police suggested that the two accused, Siya and Chetan, had been in contact for nearly six months before the incident, exchanging 2,004 phone calls, according to PTI.

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They also allegedly met at a cafe on the day of the crime to finalise the murder plot, and planned the exact spot at Lohagad Fort where Agarwal would be pushed. Siya's brother, Sahil, who reportedly introduced her to Chetan, is also being questioned by the cops. Police said Sahil, who was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, told cops he had known about Siya’s relationship with Chetan for several months and had urged her to end it because she was engaged to Ketan.