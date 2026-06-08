Key mid-year climate meeting opens in Bonn; fossil fuels, adaptation on agenda

The June Climate Meetings in Bonn on Monday started amid major global disruption-- a fuel crisis triggered by the Iran-US conflict, and an approaching El Nino which is expected to cause extreme weather over several parts of Asia. The Bonn conference is expected to discuss the implementation of this agreement. (UN Climate Change)

The June meetings act as a midway point to thrash out key climate issues before the annual climate conference (COP31) scheduled to take place in Turkey’s Antalya this November.

One of the key issues on the agenda is on how to deliver the first global stocktake outcomes. Following the first global stocktake in Dubai, countries had agreed on three key issues among others.

The UAE Consensus called on parties to triple renewable energy capacity globally and double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements by 2030; accelerate efforts towards the phase-down of unabated coal power; transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the latest climate science.

The Bonn conference is expected to discuss the implementation of this agreement. It is also expected to discuss developing a just transition mechanism, to assist countries in energy transition and most importantly discuss climate finance for adaptation efforts.

The delegation from the union environment ministry which will represent India are attending the sessions virtually, according to those aware of the matter. However, some representatives from other departments are attending in person, according to them.

Some key issues for India are Global Goal on Adaptation, the Belem Adaptation Indicators and adaptation finance.

Simon Stiell, UN climate chief, called on countries to double down on climate action amid economic instability triggered by climate crisis and conflict.

“Tackling the global climate crisis is the hardest, but most important thing humanity has ever tried to do together. It is worth doing, because we have no choice. Every economy and population depends on it. All of you here have chosen to dedicate yourselves to that task. It is never easy. It is sometimes thankless. But together, you’ve navigated negotiations, pushed past setbacks, found ways for nations who disagree on nearly everything, to agree,” he said in his opening remarks.

“As El Niño impacts – supercharged by the climate crisis – promise further pain and inflationary shocks. As war in the Middle East causes immense human suffering and sparks a fossil fuel cost crisis that’s strangling economies everywhere. It’s crystal clear: continuing our fossil fuel dependency means continuing to import inflation and economic instability, while exporting energy security, sovereignty and policy autonomy, leaving economies and communities exposed to climate disasters, taking a wrecking ball to lives and prosperity everywhere,” Stiell flagged while urging countries to deliver on Paris obligations and on plans made under the Agreement.

Coinciding with the opening of the Bonn meetings, a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) said that three major climate negotiating groups — the Umbrella Group, the European Union (EU), and the Environmental Integrity Group (EIG)— mostly composed of developed countries — are collectively projected to fall short of both their 2030 and 2035 climate targets.

“These groups are projected to emit 9% more than their 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets, with this projected to increase to 19% in 2035 compared to their 2035 target levels,” the study said.

In January, the US, world’s largest historical polluter, withdrew completely from the global climate change mitigation agreement including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

This also means US will not do its fair share in climate change mitigation or in providing climate finance to developing countries for energy transition, mitigation and adaptation

In contrast, most of the countries in the BASIC group, including South Africa, India and China, are more closely aligned with their 2030 commitments, despite lower historical responsibility and greater developmental constraints.

The analysis draws on countries’ own submissions to the UNFCCC, including Biennial Transparency Reports, Common Tabular Format datasets, and Common Reporting Tables, it said.

“Ten years after Paris, the world cannot keep measuring climate leadership by announcements alone. Delivery remains the ultimate test. South Asia and the wider Global South are showing that development and climate action can move together, but this requires fairness in how ambition is judged and support is delivered. Wealthy economies must move faster, both to meet their own targets and to keep enough carbon space for countries still addressing basic development needs. The next phase of climate diplomacy must be about accountability…” said Ravi S. Prasad, distinguished fellow, CEEW, and former chief climate change negotiator for India in a statement.

Climate Action Network, a coalition of civil society organisations, set out their expectations from Bonn on Monday. Developed countries must signal commitment to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, primarily through public grant-based finance, and agree on a delivery plan, they said.

China on behalf of the Like Minded Developing Countries (LMDC) made it clear that means of implementation or climate finance and addressing protectionist policies by certain countries will be key for developing countries at the Bonn meeting and at COP31. LMDC is a group of developing countries including India who organise themselves as a block of negotiators in international organizations.

“Lack of ambition by our partners in terms of mitigation and means of implementation and address the new challenges of unilateralism and protectionism. These pose barriers to our collective effort and international cooperation in the second decade of the Paris Agreement. We have witnessed signals from our partners in relation to means of implementation and highlight that the finance gap should be urgently fulfilled,” China flagged on behalf of LMDC at the plenary.

“The current Global Environment Facility replenishment is the lowest in the last 16 years. We’re also hearing about some partners reneging from side contributions to the GCF. We’re looking forward to meaningful discussion under the climate dialogue,” he said.

China also flagged that the climate finance work program and the climate and trade dialogue must be intentionally designed for meaningful engagement and concrete outputs.

“Our main task here is to maintain the momentum of unity, solidarity, and cooperation in addressing climate change. In this context, it is crucial to know the difference between the consensus-based processes under the Convention and its Paris Agreement and the initiatives outside of this process. Global collective action and international cooperation should be agreed through consensus-based negotiations. Ensuring inclusiveness initiatives outside the Convention process should remain voluntary in nature,” the official representing LMDC said.

Experts said it may be a reference to the First International Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels (the Santa Marta Conference) held from April 24–29 in Colombia.

Further, work towards a COP31 decision that operationalises the Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) should also begin among others.

“Adaptation is about people’s rights and justice. The communities facing the harshest climate impacts, despite contributing the least to the crisis, must have access to the finance and support needed to survive, rebuild lives and live with dignity. They must also have a real role in shaping the decisions affecting their futures. Adaptation is no longer a side issue in the climate talks. Floods, droughts, heatwaves, hunger, and displacement are already destroying lives, homes, livelihoods, and entire communities. The Global Goal on Adaptation cannot just be a political promise on paper. It must urgently deliver real protection for the people living on the frontlines of the climate crisis,” said Pooja Dave, adaptation policy coordinator at Climate Action Network International in a statement.

“Fossil extraction will also be discussed at the Bonn climate talks. For workers, indigenous peoples, and communities on the frontlines of fossil fuel extraction and climate change, the transition away from fossil fuels is not an abstract policy debate. It is about jobs, health, energy, and economic survival. At SB64, governments must show how commitments become action-- through public finance, international cooperation, and people-centred national transition plans that leave no worker or community behind,” she added.