Search
Fri, Sept 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kolkata: Jadavpur University student dies of drowning in campus lake

ByHT Correspondent
Updated on: Sept 12, 2025 04:32 am IST

The student from the English department, who did not live in any of the on-campus hotels, was spotted in the water around 10.30 PM.

Kolkata: A third-year undergraduate female student at Jadavpur University died after falling into a lake on the campus on Monday night, university staff said.

Since the student died under mysterious circumstances, the authorities neither disclosed her identity nor made any official statement(PTI/ Representational)
Since the student died under mysterious circumstances, the authorities neither disclosed her identity nor made any official statement(PTI/ Representational)

The student from the English department, who did not live in any of the on-campus hotels, was spotted in the water around 10.30 PM when a cultural festival organised by the students was on.

"The security staff and some students got her out of the water. She was unconscious. The student was rushed to a local private medical college and hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival," one of the staff members said, requesting anonymity.

The classmates of the deceased were not willing to talk to the media.

An official from the hospital said, “We informed the local Jadavpur police station following the rules. A postmortem examination is mandatory in a case like this.”

Since the student died under mysterious circumstances, the authorities neither disclosed her identity nor made any official statement till 11.45 PM.

Senior JU officials rushed to the campus.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Kolkata: Jadavpur University student dies of drowning in campus lake
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On