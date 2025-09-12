Kolkata: Jadavpur University student dies of drowning in campus lake

Kolkata: A third-year undergraduate female student at Jadavpur University died after falling into a lake on the campus on Monday night, university staff said. Since the student died under mysterious circumstances, the authorities neither disclosed her identity nor made any official statement(PTI/ Representational)

The student from the English department, who did not live in any of the on-campus hotels, was spotted in the water around 10.30 PM when a cultural festival organised by the students was on.

"The security staff and some students got her out of the water. She was unconscious. The student was rushed to a local private medical college and hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival," one of the staff members said, requesting anonymity.

The classmates of the deceased were not willing to talk to the media.

An official from the hospital said, “We informed the local Jadavpur police station following the rules. A postmortem examination is mandatory in a case like this.”

Since the student died under mysterious circumstances, the authorities neither disclosed her identity nor made any official statement till 11.45 PM.

Senior JU officials rushed to the campus.