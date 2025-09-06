Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIRF Ranking 2025: Anna University tops in state public university category, Jadavpur University second- list here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 06, 2025 01:21 pm IST

NIRF Ranking 2025 released. Anna University has topped in state public university category. Jadavpur University has secured the second spot. 

The Ministry of Education has released the NIRF Ranking 2025, which Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released on September 4, 2025.

NIRF Ranking 2025: Anna University tops in state public university, Jadavpur University second - top 10 list here
NIRF Ranking 2025: Anna University tops in state public university, Jadavpur University second - top 10 list here

This year, 17 category rankings have been released. Anna University has topped the list in the state public university category, scoring 78.14. Jadavpur University has secured the second spot with 77.74 scores, and Savitribai Phule Pune University has secured the third spot with 70.26 scores.

The list of the top 10 state public universities according to NIRF rankings is given below.

Rank 1: Anna University

Rank 2: Jadavpur University

Rank 3: Savitribai Phule Pune University

Rank 4: Calcutta University

Rank 5: Panjab University

Rank 6: Osmania University

Rank 7: Andhra University

Rank 8: Bharathiar University

Rank 9: Kerala University

Rank 10: Cochin University of Science and Technology

The top 10 varsities of the country, as per NIRF ranking 2025, are the same as NIRF ranking 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF.

Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on NIRF Ranking along with Education and updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / NIRF Ranking 2025: Anna University tops in state public university category, Jadavpur University second- list here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On