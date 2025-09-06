NIRF Ranking 2025: Anna University tops in state public university category, Jadavpur University second- list here

NIRF Ranking 2025 released. Anna University has topped in state public university category. Jadavpur University has secured the second spot.
The Ministry of Education has released the NIRF Ranking 2025, which Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released on September 4, 2025.
This year, 17 category rankings have been released. Anna University has topped the list in the state public university category, scoring 78.14. Jadavpur University has secured the second spot with 77.74 scores, and Savitribai Phule Pune University has secured the third spot with 70.26 scores.
The list of the top 10 state public universities according to NIRF rankings is given below.
Rank 1: Anna University
Rank 2: Jadavpur University
Rank 3: Savitribai Phule Pune University
Rank 4: Calcutta University
Rank 5: Panjab University
Rank 6: Osmania University
Rank 7: Andhra University
Rank 8: Bharathiar University
Rank 9: Kerala University
Rank 10: Cochin University of Science and Technology
The top 10 varsities of the country, as per NIRF ranking 2025, are the same as NIRF ranking 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIRF.