Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar expels 10 over harassment, threat culture

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital administration has expelled ten people, including doctors, house staff and interns, over allegations of bullying, misconduct and sexual harassment. Kolkata: CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata (PTI file)

All ten people are reportedly close to former principal Sandip Ghosh who is under investigation of central agencies over his alleged role in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9 inside the RG Kar premises. He is also being probed for financial irregularities in the hospital during his tenure.

Charges against the evicted staff include threatening others to fail examinations or get them ousted from the hostel, forceful collection of money, lodging of false FIRs against students and physical violence, the Indian Express report said.

The order by college administration mentions that they face allegations of forcing juniors to buy drugs and alcohol at odd hours of night, forcing them to perform obscene acts at boys’ common room and threatening to withhold internship completion etc. Physical violence against students of Manicktala Hostel at midnight and use of abusive language in front of parents have also been noted.

The action by the college administration is based on a report from the Institutional Enquiry Committee that found the staff and students guilty. Apart from the ten expelled people, names against whom “substantial evidence of sexual harassment against women” have been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for further action.

Allegations mount across Bengal

The gruesome rape and murder case put the spotlight on the state of medical colleges across West Bengal. Complaints have been reported from students of at least seven medical colleges.

Students have also reported being threatened and being denied registration with the West Bengal Medical Council unless they paid bribes.