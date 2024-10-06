Menu Explore
Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar expels 10 over harassment, threat culture

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Ten people include doctors, house staff and interns. All are believed to be close to former principal Sandip Ghosh.

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital administration has expelled ten people, including doctors, house staff and interns, over allegations of bullying, misconduct and sexual harassment.

Kolkata: CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata (PTI file)
Kolkata: CISF personnel stand guard outside the trauma centre of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after junior doctors rejoined their duty partially, in Kolkata (PTI file)

All ten people are reportedly close to former principal Sandip Ghosh who is under investigation of central agencies over his alleged role in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9 inside the RG Kar premises. He is also being probed for financial irregularities in the hospital during his tenure.

Also read | RG Kar rape-murder: Protesting junior doctors begin fast unto death

Charges against the evicted staff include threatening others to fail examinations or get them ousted from the hostel, forceful collection of money, lodging of false FIRs against students and physical violence, the Indian Express report said.

The order by college administration mentions that they face allegations of forcing juniors to buy drugs and alcohol at odd hours of night, forcing them to perform obscene acts at boys’ common room and threatening to withhold internship completion etc. Physical violence against students of Manicktala Hostel at midnight and use of abusive language in front of parents have also been noted.

The action by the college administration is based on a report from the Institutional Enquiry Committee that found the staff and students guilty. Apart from the ten expelled people, names against whom “substantial evidence of sexual harassment against women” have been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for further action.

Also read | CBI arrests Ashish Pandey in Bengal’s RG Kar Hospital irregularities case

Allegations mount across Bengal

The gruesome rape and murder case put the spotlight on the state of medical colleges across West Bengal. Complaints have been reported from students of at least seven medical colleges.

Students have also reported being threatened and being denied registration with the West Bengal Medical Council unless they paid bribes. 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024, Haryana Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live at Hindustan Times
© 2024 HindustanTimes
